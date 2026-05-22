IPL 2026: RCB Confirm Table-Top Finish, Qualifier 1 Line-Up Decided

SunRisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs in match 67
RCB finish on top of league-phase table despite loss
Gujarat Titans end second, to take on Bengaluru in Qualifier 1
Despite a big 55-run defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last league-phase match on Friday (May 22), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) confirmed a table-top finish in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
RCB's superior net run rate (0.783) ensured they ended up above second-placed Gujarat Titans (GT), as both teams tallied 18 points from 14 games with nine wins apiece. What that also meant was that RCB and GT will face off in Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala on May 26.
Bengaluru and Gujarat had already secured their playoff berths, and have now sealed top-two finishes. SRH, also ending with 18 points from nine victories, stood third owing to an inferior net run rate than the Titans (0.524 as against 0.695).
The fourth and final playoff spot is still up for grabs, and Rajasthan Royals are the frontrunners for it as a win against Mumbai Indians would be enough for the Riyan Parag-led side to advance. Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are the other sides in contention.
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: RCB vs SRH, Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31