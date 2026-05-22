IPL 2026: RCB Confirm Table-Top Finish, Qualifier 1 Line-Up Decided

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended up above Gujarat Titans, with both teams tallying 18 points from 14 games. RCB and GT will face off in Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala on May 26

IPL 2026: RCB, GT Confirm Top-Two Finishes, Qualifier 1 Line-Up Decided
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Dar, second left, and others celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during their Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • SunRisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs in match 67

  • RCB finish on top of league-phase table despite loss

  • Gujarat Titans end second, to take on Bengaluru in Qualifier 1

Despite a big 55-run defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last league-phase match on Friday (May 22), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) confirmed a table-top finish in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

RCB's superior net run rate (0.783) ensured they ended up above second-placed Gujarat Titans (GT), as both teams tallied 18 points from 14 games with nine wins apiece. What that also meant was that RCB and GT will face off in Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala on May 26.

Bengaluru and Gujarat had already secured their playoff berths, and have now sealed top-two finishes. SRH, also ending with 18 points from nine victories, stood third owing to an inferior net run rate than the Titans (0.524 as against 0.695).

The fourth and final playoff spot is still up for grabs, and Rajasthan Royals are the frontrunners for it as a win against Mumbai Indians would be enough for the Riyan Parag-led side to advance. Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are the other sides in contention.

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: RCB vs SRH, Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Related Content
Rajat Patidar in RCB training ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - RCBTweets/X
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. - AP Photo
Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar, right, and Jos Buttler run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Jason Holder, centre, celebrates the wicket of Romario Shepherd during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. - AP

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories