IPL Dispatch: Kagiso Rabada Wins Latest Bout With Virat Kohli; Riyan Parag Punished Amid Vaping Row

Summary of this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru all out for first time in IPL 2026
Riyan Parag fined 25 per cent of match fee for bringing the game into "disrepute"
Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen jointly bought European T20 Premier League franchise
Having subjected Delhi Capitals (DC) to a bowling hurricane three evenings prior, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got a minor taste of their own medicine by the Gujarat Titans on Thursday (April 30). Rajat Patidar and Co failed to play their 20-over quota (while batting first) for the first time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as they were bundled out for 155 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The early signs were far from negative. Transposing their Test cricket duel to the T20 arena, Virat Kohli dispatched Kagiso Rabada for five sublime boundaries on the trot to give the fans their money's worth in the second over itself. But the South African pacer showed why he's one of the best in the business, going short to unsettle Kohli and send him back for a 13-ball 28.
RCB eventually went from 79 for 2 to 96 for 6 and then 155 all out in 19.2 overs. The Titans chased it down with ease to avenge their loss to the same side in the reverse fixture last week. With that, let us go through some of the other big IPL 2026 talking points in the last 24 hours.
Riyan Parag Vaping Row Deepens
Seen vaping on camera during Rajasthan Royals' (RR) game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, skipper Riyan Parag has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for bringing the game into "disrepute". The board's statement added that it is "also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action," highlighting the gravity of the situation.
Meanwhile, a women's group Mothers Against Vaping demanded an inquiry into the incident, and asked whether it was a "deliberate law-defying act, a reckless mistake, or a calculated attempt at publicity around a banned product".
Bishop Analyzes Sooryavanshi's Success
Ian Bishop, one of the most respected commentators going around in the sport, is the latest to lavish praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and analyze the reasons for the 15-year-old's roaring success. Bishop reckoned strong mental and technical faculties have helped the teen sensation dominate top-class bowlers in the IPL.
“I think his psychological makeup is efficient, enough to take on the best bowlers in the world. He took on Jasprit Bumrah. Technically, he's kind of unique with his bat swing, more like a baseball sort of swing," Bishop, an ESPNcricinfo expert, told the media. He added that there is no tangible weakness in Sooryavanshi’s batting, forcing seasoned bowlers to frantically look for alternative plans.
“It's very hard to see exactly what his weakness is because the back of a length delivery has worked against him, for example, in the under-19 World Cup and against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But then if you don't get that back-of-a-length delivery where he pulls and top edges early, those same deliveries disappear out of the park.
Photo Of The Day
Jason Holder produced a brilliant all-round performance on Thursday, which included three superb catches. One of those grabs was a breathtaking but contentious diving effort to get rid of RCB captain Rajat Patidar, while running across from deep backward square.
Several RCB players, including Kohli, were seen having an argument with the fourth umpire as they felt that Holder was not in full control while taking the catch, and the ball touched the ground when he landed. The third umpire, though, didn't resonate with their view, and ultimately, Patidar had to go back to the dugout.
On Friday's Menu...
Up next in the league, DC visit a confident RR in Jaipur, seeking a turnaround. Delhi have had their share of emotionally damaging results this season and with three wins and four losses, are lying seventh on the table. The good news for them is that pace ace Mitchell Starc is set to return after getting clearance from Cricket Australia to play from May 1.
Their opponents, the fourth-placed Royals, recently handed PBKS their first defeat of the edition. It was their sixth win in nine games. Another positive for Rajasthan is the middle order finding form after a slow start. That gives them more balance and makes them harder to contain across the innings.
Quote Of The Day
GT's star wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler credited captain Shubman Gill with taking the initiative to disrupt Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's rhythms by using his feet in the powerplay. The plan worked, as Hazlewood went for 24 in his first over and by rattling off 42 runs in the first three overs, Gujarat made light work of their 156-run target.
"Shubman talked about putting them (RCB pacers) off their lengths and credit to him for doing that. When your leader goes out there and does exactly what he spoke about, so calmly, so clinically, against a top bowler (like Kumar), I think that gave a lot of confidence and broke the back of the chase very early," Buttler said at the post-match presentation.
Elsewhere...
Former South Africa cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen have jointly bought a franchise of the European T20 Premier League based in Rotterdam. The Rotterdam franchise will compete in the inaugural season scheduled from August 26 to September 20.
In distressing news elsewhere, two Sri Lanka Under-19 men's cricketers have reportedly been arrested over allegations of filming people bathing in the hotel the players were staying at, in Colombo. Both players have since been released on personal bail, ESPNcricinfo reported.
Who won match 42 of IPL 2026?
Gujarat Titans won match 42 of IPL 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Who was named Player of the Match in the GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 clash?
Jason Holder was named Player of the Match in the GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 clash for his all-round show: 12 runs off 10 balls, 2/29 with the ball and three catches.
Where are Titans and Bengaluru now in the IPL 2026 points table?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at No. 2 in the IPL 2026 standings with 12 points. Gujarat Titans are at No. 5 with 10 points from nine games.