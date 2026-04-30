RR Vs DC Preview, IPL 2026: Capitals Get Starc Boost Against High-Flying Royals

Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel during their Indian Premier League 2025 match. Photo: File/AP

Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel during their Indian Premier League 2025 match. Photo: File/AP