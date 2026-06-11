Karnataka Reshuffles Six Senior Officers; Kataria gets Additional Charge of ACS Home

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Continuing the reshuffle of top bureaucrats after the new cabinet under Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took charge, the Karnataka government on Wednesday placed Rajender Kumar Kataria, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, in concurrent charge of the post of ACS, Home Department

Karnataka Reshuffles Six Senior Officers; Kataria gets Additional Charge of ACS Home
Karnataka Reshuffles Six Senior Officers; Kataria gets Additional Charge of ACS Home Photo: @DKShivakumar/X via PTI

Anjum Parwez, ACS, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, has been placed in concurrent charge of the post of ACS, Public Works Department, an official notification said.

Mohan Raj K P, Secretary, Housing Department, has been transferred as Secretary, Social Welfare Department, and placed in concurrent charge of the post of Secretary, Housing Department.

Selvamani R, Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety, has been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), and State Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

Mahesh M, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, the notification said.

Venkatesh M V, Registrar for Cooperative Societies, has been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Secretary to the Government, Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department.

Shivakumar was sworn in as CM along with 13 ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation on May 28. 

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