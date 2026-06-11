Karnataka reshuffles six senior officers kataria gets additional charge of acs home

Karnataka Reshuffles Six Senior Officers; Kataria gets Additional Charge of ACS Home

P PTI Published at: 11 June 2026 6:21 pm

Continuing the reshuffle of top bureaucrats after the new cabinet under Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took charge, the Karnataka government on Wednesday placed Rajender Kumar Kataria, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, in concurrent charge of the post of ACS, Home Department

P PTI Published at: 11 June 2026 6:21 pm

Karnataka Reshuffles Six Senior Officers; Kataria gets Additional Charge of ACS Home Photo: @DKShivakumar/X via PTI