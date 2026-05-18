DC Vs RR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 62 – Check Result

Delhi Capitals' Mitchel Starc, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Rajasthan Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Singh, center, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Mitchel Starc, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Rajasthan Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Singh, center, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup