DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Eye Return To Top Four; Delhi Striving To Stay Alive

DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Even Google’s win prediction points to how closely matched this game is. Much like the head-to-head record, the numbers are narrowly split, with Delhi Capitals at 44% and Rajasthan Royals slightly ahead at 56%, underlining how little separates the two sides going into this clash.
DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The DC vs RR, IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hey All!
Good evening and welcome, folks. We are building up to the start of the Indian Premier League clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Watch this space for the pre-match news, toss info and live updates.