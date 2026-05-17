DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Eye Return To Top Four; Delhi Striving To Stay Alive

IPL 2026, DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals have just 10 points from 12 games, while Rajasthan Royals have 12 points from 11 matches and must win to strengthen their playoff hopes. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the Indian Premier League match

V
Vikas Patwal
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DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals
Brijesh Sharma, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Jason Holder during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. Photo: AP
DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 62nd match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday (May 15). The eighth-pegged Capitals (10 points from 12 games) are on the verge of elimination, which would get confirmed with a defeat. RR (12 points from 11 matches) are placed a bit better, though they also need to win all three of their remaining games to confirm a playoffs berth. Who will surge ahead? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.
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DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Even Google’s win prediction points to how closely matched this game is. Much like the head-to-head record, the numbers are narrowly split, with Delhi Capitals at 44% and Rajasthan Royals slightly ahead at 56%, underlining how little separates the two sides going into this clash.

DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather

There is no prediction of rain in today's match between DC and RR in Delhi.
There is no prediction of rain in today's match between DC and RR in Delhi. AccuWeather Screengrab

DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The DC vs RR, IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hey All!

Good evening and welcome, folks. We are building up to the start of the Indian Premier League clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Watch this space for the pre-match news, toss info and live updates.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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