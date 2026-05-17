IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh’s 'Racist' Remarks On Tilak Varma Spark Controversy, MI’ Post Fuels Debate

Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh tosses the ball after takes the catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh tosses the ball after takes the catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia