IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh’s 'Racist' Remarks On Tilak Varma Spark Controversy, MI’ Post Fuels Debate

Summary of this article
Arshdeep Singh drew backlash after a video showed him making remarks about Tilak Varma’s complexion
Arshdeep referred to Tilak as “Andhere” and joked about sunscreen in the viral clip
Mumbai Indians later posted a reel featuring Tilak with a song lyric referencing “darkness”
Arshdeep Singh has come under scrutiny during the ongoing Indian Premier League after a video featuring comments about Tilak Varma sparked discussion on social media.
The Punjab Kings pacer had earlier drawn attention for sharing vlogs from matches and team travel during the IPL. The latest controversy emerged from a video recorded ahead of Punjab Kings’ match against Mumbai Indians, where Arshdeep referred to Tilak as “Andhere” and was seen joking with the Mumbai batter during an informal interaction.
In the video, Arshdeep also asked Tilak whether he had applied sunscreen and then stood him next to teammate Naman Dhir, saying, “This is the real glow of Punjab.” The clip circulated widely online, drawing reactions from fans.
A day later, Mumbai Indians posted a social media reel after their win over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. The post featured Tilak walking out of darkness with a Bollywood song playing in the background. The lyric used in the reel was “Andhera tera maine le liya, mera ujla sitara.”
Tilak played a key role in Mumbai Indians’ chase, scoring an unbeaten 75 off 33 balls as they chased down 201 against Punjab Kings and was named Player of the Match.
However, Mumbai Indians’ social media “savage reply” has also become part of the debate, with many questioning whether it was appropriate to amplify the controversy instead of simply letting Tilak Varma’s match-winning knock speak for itself.
Punjab Kings addressed the discussion ahead of their next fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. PBKS Head of Sports Science Andrew Leipus said he was not closely following the online conversation.
“I don’t follow a lot of social media myself, so I know there’s been a bit of chatter behind the scenes… vlogging and whatnot. I’m not across that,” Leipus said. “In terms of his behaviour, Arsh is pretty much a flat line. He’s not up or down. He gives his best out there.”
On the field, Arshdeep has picked up five wickets in his last four matches at an economy of 7.31. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have lost five matches in a row and need a win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to remain in contention for the playoffs.
The incident has also brought back memories of a previous controversy involving Jasprit Bumrah during the first Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens.
During the match, stump microphones picked up Bumrah saying “Bauna bhi hai b*****” during an on-field discussion after an LBW appeal against South Africa captain Temba Bavuma. The comment was widely interpreted by fans as a reference to Bavuma’s height.
The remark went viral at the time, with many social media users criticising the exchange. Bavuma later described the comment as “unsavoury” and revealed that Bumrah and Rishabh Pant had apologised to him after the incident.
The latest Arshdeep-Tilak episode has generated widespread conversation online, with both the viral video and Mumbai Indians’ follow-up post drawing attention across cricket circles.
On the field, Arshdeep has shown signs of returning to form in the Indian Premier League, taking 13 wickets in 12 matches for Punjab Kings, who are currently fourth on the points table with 13 points from 12 matches.