PBKS Vs MI, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 58 – Check Result

Mumbai Indians' captain Jasprit Bumrah, left, greets Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer after the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Mumbai Indians' captain Jasprit Bumrah, left, greets Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer after the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia