PBKS Vs MI, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma celebrates after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, May 14, 2026 (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma celebrates after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, May 14, 2026 (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)