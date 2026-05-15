PBKS Vs MI, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Summary of this article
MI defeated PBKS by six wickets in Dharamsala
Tilak Varma played a vital role, scoring 75 runs with six fours and as many sixes
The result was PBKS' fifth straight defeat in IPL 2026
Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered their fifth straight defeat as Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a six-wicket victory at the HPCA stadium, Dharamsala on Thursday, May 14.
Prabhsimran Singh (57) made a half-century after getting two chances and Azmatullah Omarzai added 38 in his first IPL game of the season, to take Punjab to 200-8 after Jasprit Bumrah had won the toss and elected to field.
Bumrah led Mumbai in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who is still recovering from back spasms, and Suryakumar Yadav went home due to personal reasons after the last game.
The pacer did not pick a single wicket in his four overs, but Shardul Thakur finished with figures of 4-39 before Omarzai, Vishnu Vinod (15) and Bartlett (18) played little cameos as Punjab scored 53 off their final three overs.
In reply, Tilak Varma remained not out on 75 off 33 balls as MI chased down the target of 201 with one ball to spare. Will Jacks gave Varma company with 25 not out off 10 balls as MI reached 205 for 4 in 19.5 overs.
MI are already out of playoff contention with only four wins from 12 games. PBKS, which stayed unbeaten in the first half of the season before losing five in a row, are still fourth with 13 points.
Tilak Varma – Player of the Match
MI's wins in this IPL 2026 have come through their batting and most importantly, from the bat of Tilak Varma. The Hyderabad batter, who will be leading the IND-A side, was in fine touch as he scored a 33-ball 75 that included six fours and as many sixes.
Varma has scored 336 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 162.31 with only Ryan Rickleton ahead of him with 430 runs. MI would hope that runs do flow from Varma's bat as they look to end the season on a positive note.
Mumbai Indians' Remaining Fixtures
May 20: Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata (Away) - 7:30 PM
May 24: Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (Home) - 3:30 PM
Punjab Kings' Remaining Fixtures
May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dharamshala (Home) - 3:30 PM
May 23: Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow (Away) - 7:30 PM