PBKS Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah Wins Toss, Punjab To Bat First

Summary of this article
MI have won the toss and elected to bowl first
Surykumar Yadav misses out, Jasprit Bumrah to captain MI
The match is being played at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will cross swords with Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on Thursday, May 14.
After winning six straight matches in the competition, PBKS have been on a downward journey, losing four matches on the trot, which has pushed them to the fourth spot from the top. On the other hand, MI have been eliminated from the tournament and are tottering at the 9th position with 6 points from 11 games.
While PBKS' batting has clicked throughout the tournament, their pace bowling has had the worst figures among the 10 teams in the league. While Arshdeep Singh bowled well in the last match against DC, his performance in the season has been underwhelming.
He hasn't received much support from the other end, either, where PBKS have tried Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, and Ben Dwarshuis. Their fielding, along with the Delhi Capitals has also been the worst of the tournament, which could cost them big time going forward in the competition.
On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians have crashed out of the tournament after losing 8 out of the 11 matches played so far. The five-time champions haven't clicked at all as a team, while speculations are doing the rounds that all is not well between skipper Hardik Pandya and the rest of the team.
Though they have crashed out of the tournament yet they would want to end the tournament on a positive note and prevent finishing at the bottom of the table. Also, while some major changes are expected in their squad for the next season, they would also want to identify some players for the future.
PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings.
PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma