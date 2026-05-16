Israel Confirms Killing Of Hamas Armed Wing Chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad In Gaza Strike

Palestinians visit the graves of their relatives who were killed in the Israel-Hamas war on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Gaza City, Friday, March 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana

Palestinians visit the graves of their relatives who were killed in the Israel-Hamas war on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Gaza City, Friday, March 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana