Israel Confirms Killing Of Hamas Armed Wing Chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad In Gaza Strike

Summary of this article
Israel confirms Izz al-Din al-Haddad, head of Hamas’s armed wing, was eliminated in a Friday night airstrike in Gaza City’s al-Rimal area.
The operation hit a residential building; Gaza officials report at least 7 killed (including children) and over 50 wounded amid a fragile ceasefire.
Al-Haddad was a key October 7 planner; his death is a major setback for Hamas’s military leadership.
The Israeli military has confirmed the elimination of Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the head of Hamas’s armed wing (Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades) in Gaza, in a major airstrike carried out on Friday night.
The strike targeted a residential building in the al-Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City. Israeli officials described al-Haddad as one of the key planners behind the October 7, 2023 attacks and a central figure in Hamas’s ongoing military operations. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated that the operation was based on precise intelligence and successfully neutralised a high-value target.
Gaza health officials reported that the strike killed at least seven people, including three children, and wounded over 50 others. Several people were reportedly trapped under rubble. The incident occurred amid a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire that has been in place since October 2025.
Al-Haddad’s death marks another significant blow to Hamas’s military leadership following the eliminations of previous commanders such as Mohammed Deif and others in recent years. Israeli officials have warned remaining Hamas leaders that they remain targets.
Hamas has not yet officially confirmed the death of its current military chief. The group has vowed to continue resistance, while the strike has raised concerns about potential escalation and the stability of the fragile truce.
The development comes as Israel continues targeted operations against what it calls “Hamas terror infrastructure” even during the ceasefire period, citing threats from attempts to rebuild military capabilities.