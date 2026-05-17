DC Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2026 Match 62 on Sunday, May 17, 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (toss at 7:00 PM IST)
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network across India
Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website
Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 62 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, May 17, in a contest that carries serious implications for both sides as the league stage nears its end.
Delhi Capitals remain mathematically in the playoff hunt, but their path is extremely narrow. Axar Patel’s team has only two games left and any slip-up from here will effectively end their campaign.
All eyes will also be on Delhi’s hourly weather forecast, with conditions expected to be hot and potentially influential in how the match unfolds.
Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, started the season in strong fashion with wins over Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and even enjoyed time at the top of the table.
But their form has dipped at a crucial stage, forcing them to regroup with just a few matches left. With Riyan Parag likely unavailable, Yashasvi Jaiswal could step in as captain.
DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Facts
DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Karun Nair, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Live Streaming
When to watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Match 62?
The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals clash will be played on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The toss is scheduled for around 7:00 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Match 62?
The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match 62 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website.