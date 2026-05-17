SC Delhi Vs Inter Kashi FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Indian Super League Match?

Summary of this article
Inter Kashi travel to take on SC Delhi in the ISL 2025-26 match
SC Delhi will look to end season on a positive note
Inter Kashi and SC Delhi are meeting for the first time in the ISL
After a goalless draw against Mohun Bagan, confidence is sky-high in the Inter Kashi FC camp as they get ready to face SC Delhi in the Indian Super League 2025-26 season.
Without an experienced coach in Lopez Habas, the Inter Kashi side held the Mariners that made sure the ISL title race was well and truly open; now they will face Sporting Club Delhi to clinch the three points.
As for SC Delhi, they will look to make the most of the home conditions as they look for vital three points against Inter Kashi. Delhi have had a mixed season in the ISL but a victory would taste sweet and give them a positive sign for the next campaign.
SC Delhi Vs Inter Kashi FC, ISL 2025-26: Head-to-head
Both teams are making their debut in the ISL and will be locking horns for the first time in history.
SC Delhi Vs Inter Kashi FC, ISL 2025-26: Match Details
The SC Delhi vs Inter Kashi FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday (17 May). It will kick off at 5:00 PM IST.
SC Delhi Vs Inter Kashi FC, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
Indian fans can catch the action live on the Sony Sports Network for TV and for live streaming, one can stream on the FanCode app and website.