NorthEast United 3-2 Inter Kashi, ISL 2026: Super Sub Gogoi's Late Strike Seals Thrilling Win For Highlanders

NorthEast United FC secured a dramatic 3–2 victory over Inter Kashi in their Indian Super League 2025–26 clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati

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northeast united vs inter kashi indian super league 2025-26 match report guwahati
NorthEast United footballers in action during ISL 2025-26 match at Guwahati. Photo: NEUtdFC/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • NorthEast United defeated Inter Kashi 3-2 in ISL 2025-26

  • Parthib Gogoi scored the winner after coming on as substitute

  • NorthEast United moved to 10th in the table with this win

Substitute Parthib Gogoi struck a 90th minute winner as NorthEast United FC edged out Inter Kashi 3-2 in a dramatic Indian Super League match at Guwahati on Saturday.

Jithin MS (45+2') and Andy Rodríguez (63' p) put the hosts in control before Inter Kashi fought back through Sergio Llamas (71') and Mohammed Asif (82') to level the scores.

However, Gogoi's strike sealed all three points for the Highlanders.

With this win, NorthEast United moved to 10th in the table with 10 points from 11 matches, while Inter Kashi stayed eighth with 11 points from 10 games.

Jairo Samperio was named the Man of the Match for his influential role in the contest.

Inter Kashi made a strong start, dominating possession and creating early chances through long-range efforts.

Asif and Tomba Singh went close, while Alfred Planas Moya combined well with Rohit Danu down the right, but the visitors lacked finishing precision.

NorthEast United gradually settled, with Jairo Samperio leading the charge.

He struck the post in the 38th minute and was later denied by goalkeeper Shubham Dhas in a one-on-one.

The breakthrough came in stoppage time of the first half when Jairo beat two defenders on the right and set up Jithin MS, who finished emphatically into the top corner.

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The hosts carried the momentum into the second half and doubled their lead.

Jairo was brought down inside the box by Wayne Vaz, who was sent off, and Rodríguez converted the penalty to make it 2-0.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Inter Kashi responded strongly.

Llamas reduced the deficit with a curling free-kick, and Asif equalised after capitalising on a loose ball inside the box.

With the match heading towards a draw, substitute Gogoi, who replaced Rodriguez in the 74th minute, produced the decisive moment, cutting in from the right and finishing calmly into the bottom corner.

Inter Kashi pushed for another equaliser in stoppage time but NorthEast United held firm to secure a crucial victory.

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