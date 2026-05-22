Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26: Red And Gold Fans Erupt In Historic Maiden Title Celebration
East Bengal's 2-1 comeback win over Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on Thursday earned the Kolkata giants their maiden Indian Super League trophy, sparking a wave of celebration from their fans across the city. Mohammed Rashid's 72nd-minute goal sealed the turnaround for the Red and Gold Brigade, marking their first national league title in over two decades. After the final whistle, the 8,000-strong East Bengal fans turned the small Kishore Bharati Stadium into a cauldron of euphoria. The supporters overcame the barricades and rushed onto the pitch, celebrating with the players and hoisting manager Oscar Bruzon aloft. Security failed to contain the fans, who waved flags and lit flares amid a wave of red and gold. The players finally lifted the ISL trophy on the VIP balcony, facing the joyous supporters.
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