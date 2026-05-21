GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 66 At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
Gujarat Titans (GT) to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 66 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21. While GT have already qualified for the playoffs, they have an important task at hand: finishing in the top two so they get two shots at the final of IPL 2026. They are in a tight fight with RCB and SRH for the Qualifier 1 spot, and this match holds great importance in their quest to reach it. On the other hand, it's a must-win game for CSK, whose playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after losing back-to-back vital league matches. The Yellow Army need to win this match at all costs to stay in the hunt, while the odds are stacked heavily against them.
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