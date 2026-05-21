GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 66 At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill flips the coin as Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, looks on during the toss ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

1/10 Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill pose for photographers before the Indian Premier League cricket match between in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





2/10 Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





3/10 Chennai Super Kings' Mukesh Choudhary, right, watches as Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, left, run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





4/10 Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





5/10 Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs as Sai Sudharsan watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





6/10 Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube takes the catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





7/10 Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





8/10 Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





9/10 Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





10/10 Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





