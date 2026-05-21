GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 66 At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans (GT) to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 66 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21. While GT have already qualified for the playoffs, they have an important task at hand: finishing in the top two so they get two shots at the final of IPL 2026. They are in a tight fight with RCB and SRH for the Qualifier 1 spot, and this match holds great importance in their quest to reach it. On the other hand, it's a must-win game for CSK, whose playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after losing back-to-back vital league matches. The Yellow Army need to win this match at all costs to stay in the hunt, while the odds are stacked heavily against them.

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Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill flips the coin as Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, looks on during the toss ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill pose for photographers before the Indian Premier League cricket match between in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026: GT vs CSK Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
Chennai Super Kings' Mukesh Choudhary, right, watches as Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, left, run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Sai Sudharsan Indian Premier League 2026
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs as Sai Sudharsan watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube takes the catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Jos Buttler Indian Premier League 2026
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan celebrates his fifty runs
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Gujarat Titans Jos Buttler celebrates his fifty runs
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Washington Sundar Indian Premier League 2026
Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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