Copa Libertadores: Alex Arce Hat-Trick Keeps Debutants Independiente Rivadavia Unbeaten
Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia completed a double over Venezuelan Deportivo La Guaira with a 4-2 win in their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, Group C return leg at Estadio Olimpico de la UCV, Caracas, on Thursday (May 21). Alex Arce scored his second hat-trick of the tie, while Sebastian Villa added one. The fast-rising 'Azul' previously stunned Brazilian giants Fluminense: 2-1 at Maracana and 1-1 at home. Having already qualified for the knockouts, the debutants from Mendoza will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact when they face second-place Bolivar (5 points) in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Alfredo Berti's men have 13 points from five matches. Meanwhile, Fluminense (5) face winless Deportivo (3) on the final matchday. The top two teams will qualify for the round of 16.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE