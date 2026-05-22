Copa Libertadores: Alex Arce Hat-Trick Keeps Debutants Independiente Rivadavia Unbeaten

Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia completed a double over Venezuelan Deportivo La Guaira with a 4-2 win in their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, Group C return leg at Estadio Olimpico de la UCV, Caracas, on Thursday (May 21). Alex Arce scored his second hat-trick of the tie, while Sebastian Villa added one. The fast-rising 'Azul' previously stunned Brazilian giants Fluminense: 2-1 at Maracana and 1-1 at home. Having already qualified for the knockouts, the debutants from Mendoza will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact when they face second-place Bolivar (5 points) in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Alfredo Berti's men have 13 points from five matches. Meanwhile, Fluminense (5) face winless Deportivo (3) on the final matchday. The top two teams will qualify for the round of 16.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Deportivo La Guaira Vs Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores Highlights-Ezequiel Bonifacio
Ezequiel Bonifacio of Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia, left, is challenged by Manuel Sulbaran of Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
1/9
Deportivo La Guaira Vs Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores Highlights-Matias Fernadez
Matias Fernadez of Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia, right, and Jorge Gutierrez of Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Deportivo La Guaira Vs Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores Highlights-Manuel Sulbaran
Manuel Sulbaran of Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira, top, and Ezequiel Bonifacio of Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia go for a header during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Deportivo La Guaira Vs Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores Highlights-Sebastian villa
Sebastian Villa of Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia, center, controls the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match against Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Deportivo La Guaira Vs Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores Highlights-Alex arce
Alex Arce of Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates scoring his side's 4th goal against Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Deportivo La Guaira Vs Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores Highlights-Alex arce
Alex Arce of Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia, center, celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal against Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Deportivo La Guaira Vs Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores Highlights-Alex arce
Alex Arce of Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia, left, and Diego Osio of Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Deportivo La Guaira Vs Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores Highlights-Yackson Rivas
Yackson Rivas of Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira, left, and Matias Fernadez of Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Deportivo La Guaira Vs Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores Highlights-Tomas Bottari
Alex Arce of Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia, right, celebrates with Tomas Bottari of Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia after scoring his side's third goal against Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Deportivo La Guaira Vs Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores Highlights-Diego Osio
Diego Osio of Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories