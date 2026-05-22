Federation Cup 2026: Animesh Regains 100m National Record From Gurindervir In Minutes

P PTI Published at: 22 May 2026 10:09 pm

Gurindervir Singh of Reliance first shattered Animesh Kujur's 10-month old national record of 10.18 seconds, clocking 10.17 seconds in the first semi-finals heat. The new mark survived just a few minutes as Animesh ran 10.15 seconds in second semi-finals heat to regain his national record

P PTI Published at: 22 May 2026 10:09 pm