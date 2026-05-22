Federation Cup 2026: Animesh Regains 100m National Record From Gurindervir In Minutes

Men's 100m national record smashed twice within minutes in Ranchi
Gurindervir Singh clocks 10.17 seconds, Animesh Kujur betters it with 10.15s
Gurindervir and Animesh to have another showdown in the final
National record was smashed twice within minutes in men's 100m race as drama unfolded on the opening day of the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition in Ranchi on Friday.
Gurindervir Singh of Reliance first shattered Animesh Kujur's 10-month old national record of 10.18 seconds, clocking 10.17 seconds in the first semifinals heat. The new mark survived just a few minutes as Animesh ran 10.15 seconds in second semifinals heat to regain his national record.
Both Gurindervir and Animesh will have another showdown in the final on Saturday.
Animesh, representing Odisha, went past the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifying standard of 10.16 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).
In the morning session, Deepak Bhatt of Uttarakhand won the men's 10,000m race with a mediocre time of 29 minutes and 42.93 seconds.
Karnataka's Shivaji M apparently suffered dehydration in the gruelling race under hot conditions and was helped by the team coaches.
Ravina Gayakwad of Maharashtra won the women's 10,000m race with a time of 35:30.98, far below the 2026 CWG mark of 31:14.14.