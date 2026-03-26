National Indoor Athletics Championships: Gurindervir Singh Claims 60m Title, Reegan Breaks Pole Vault Best

National Indoor Athletics Championships: Punjab sprinter Gurindervir Singh stormed to men’s 60m gold in a national record 6.60s after Animesh Kujur’s disqualification, while Tamil Nadu’s C Reegan cleared 5.30m in pole vault at Kalinga Stadium

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
National Indoor Athletics Championships 2026 report Gurindervir Singh C Reegan
Gurindervir Singh in action in the National Indoor Atheltics Championships on March 25, 2026. | Photo: X/afiindia
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gurindervir Singh won the men’s 60m final in 6.60 seconds, breaking the national indoor best

  • Tamil Nadu’s C Reegan claimed pole vault gold with 5.30m, setting a new indoor best

  • The inaugural two-day National Indoor Athletics Championships concluded at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium

Ace Punjab sprinter Gurindervir Singh claimed the men's 60m gold in a national record time after pre-race favourite Animesh Kujur was disqualified in a dramatic final on the concluding day of the inaugural National Indoor Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

In a fitting end to the two-day championships, the men's 60m final race lived up to the expectations, as Gurindervir, who was representing Reliance Foundation, emerged as the fastest runner of the meet.

The 25-year-old Gurindervir, a former 100m outdoor national record holder, clocked 6.60 seconds to better the earlier national indoor best of 6.67 seconds which has been in the name of Elakiya Dasan of Tamil Nadu since 2018.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), however, does not maintain an official list of national indoor records.

The race saw three false starts, with the third leading to local runner Animesh being shown a red card, much to the stunned silence of the sizable crowd at the 17,000-seater, state-of-the-art indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium complex.

Animesh, the national 100m and 200m outdoor national record holder, was seen speaking to the race officials before leaving the field of play disappointed.

Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 Still - X
Dhurandhar: The Asexual Saviour Of A Divided Nation
Baranica Elangovan en route breaking the women's pole vault national in Bhubaneswar. - X/Athletics Federation of India
Baranica Elangovan Breaks National Record In Women’s Pole Vault: Video
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. - | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
World Athletics Indoor C'ships 2026: Duplantis Secures Another World Title
Lokesh Sathyanathan during an NCAA track and field meet at the US - Instagram/Lokesh Sathyanathan
Watch: Indian Long Jumper Lokesh Sathyanathan Claims Top Spot In NCAA Meet To Set A New Indoor National Record
Related Content

Lalu Prasad Bhoi of Odisha was second with 6.65 seconds while Nuzrat of Haryana was third with 6.71 seconds.

Besides Animesh, the two others who were disqualified for false starts were Dondapati Mrutyam of Odisha and Nehal Sagar of Karnataka.

Gurindervir said later that he pleaded with the race officials to let Animesh run under protest, a request which would not have been possible under rules.

"He (Animesh) did a false start. I thought if he runs, I will also run better as there would be tough competition. The crowd was also his. It would have been better if he had run,” said Gurindervir.

“So I was saying to the race officials that let him run under protest.” Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s C Reegan won the gold in the men’s pole vault event with the national indoor best performance of 5.30m. He went for the national record (outdoor and indoor combined) but failed to clear 5.41m in three attempts.

Dev Meena’s one-year-old national record of 5.40m remained intact.

There is no official national record in indoor events recognised by the Athletics Federation of India since this is the inaugural national championships and only a few Indians compete outside the country.

Competing in his maiden indoor event, the 24-year-old Reegan opened with 4.95m and then 5.10m, before progressing to 5.20m and 5.30m.

“I just wanted to execute my plans. I am a little bit disappointed as I could not do the national record but I am improving. It’s a great experience,” said Reegan who joined the Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre here in June last year.

“I can do better next time. I was training in Chennai for five years before joining Reliance.” His coach Milber Bertrand Russell said Reegan was not used to the pole he used while going for the national record.

“That pole he used to clear 5:30m can’t do the next height. It’s of a shorter length of 4.75m. We changed the pole. He used a longer pole of 4.90m length for the three attempts for the national record,” Milber said.

“But he was using that longer pole for the first time.”

Milber was also the coach of another Tamil Nadu pole vaulter, Baranica Elangovan who set a new national record on the opening day on Tuesday.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Prithvi Shaw Eyes Redemption: Puts Past Mistakes Aside For Fresh Chapter With Delhi Capitals

  2. IPL Dispatch: Captains' Meeting Becomes All-Indian Affair; Dhoni's Viral Six Gives CSK Bowler Grief

  3. Harshit Rana Replacement: KKR Name Like-For-Like Seamer In IPL 2026 Squad Update

  4. IPL 2026 Captains Meet: Impact Player Rule To Stay, Ball Change Discussed – Report

  5. PSL 2026 Preview: No Spectators, Limited Venues And Rising Concerns As Tournament Returns In Challenging Conditions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 25, 2026

  2. War In West Asia Disrupts Tomato Exports: Jharkhand's Farmers Forced To Sell Produce At Low Prices

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: Hezbollah Rejects Talks With Israel As Bombings Continue

  2. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  3. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  4. Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Drop Nuclear Weapons, Sent ‘Big Gift’ to US

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News: Hezbollah Rejects Talks With Israel As Bombings Continue

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security