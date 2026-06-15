CPI(M) Carrying Out Corrective Measures After Poll Defeat: Govindan

In a Facebook post, Govindan urged the public to remain vigilant against what he termed fabricated media reports lacking any basis in reality and said legal action would be initiated against those responsible.
"Strong public resistance will be organized against such false propaganda. Legal action will also be taken against fake news," he said.
Govindan specifically denied media reports claiming that he had told a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram that neither he nor former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan could be replaced in the party leadership.
He described such reports as fabricated and said decisions regarding leadership and organizational matters in the CPI(M) were taken by the party and not by the media.
"The organizational structure of communist parties is different from that of bourgeois political parties," he said.
The CPI(M) leader said the party had undertaken a detailed review following its defeat in the Assembly elections and had examined criticisms raised by party workers down to the branch committee level.
Based on the feedback received, the party was carrying out necessary corrections, he said.
"If mistakes are made, the party can criticize and correct any leader. This applies to all leaders," Govindan said.
He also said the CPI(M) was seeking suggestions from the public to help address contemporary challenges and claimed that tens of thousands of responses had already been received.
According to him, these suggestions, along with the party's internal review findings, would be considered while preparing the CPI(M)'s future action plan at an expanded state committee meeting scheduled for August.
Govindan alleged that fake reports were being circulated to derail the party's corrective process and divert attention from public anger against the UDF government.
He urged the public to reject what he termed misinformation campaigns against the CPI(M).