Asian Relays Championships 2026: National Record Holder Gurindervir Singh to Lead 29-Member Indian Contingent

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PTI
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India is sending a 29-member team led by sprinter Gurindervir Singh to the second Asian Relays Championships in Shangyu, China, on June 20 and 21

Asian Relays Championships 2026 India Squad Announce
Gurindervir Singh to to lead strong Indian contingent at Asian Relays C'ship. Photo: afiindia?X
Summary of this article

  • India is sending a strong 29-member contingent to the second edition of the Asian Relays Championships

  • The squad will compete across all six relay events, including men’s, women’s, and mixed 4x100m and 4x400m categories

  • Led by national record holder Gurindervir Singh and sprinter Animesh Kujur, the event serves as a precursor to the upcoming Asian Game

National record holder in men's 100m, Gurindervir Singh, will lead a 29-member strong Indian contingent at the second Asian Relays Championships, to be held in the Chinese city of Shangyu on June 20 and 21.

The Indian contingent, selected by the Athletics Federation of India will compete in all six relay events in China, says AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo.

"The competition in China will be a good opportunity for athletes to showcase their potential at the continental level," he added.

The third edition of the Asian Relays Championships will be held in Chandigarh.

The continental competition was recently allotted to India at the Asian Athletics Association Council Meeting held in Hong Kong.

The competition in China will be held in the men's 4x100m and 4x400m relay, women's 4x100m and 4x400m relay. The Indian team will also compete in mixed 4x100m and 4x400m relay.

The Indian Team For 2026 Asian Relays:

Men (4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay): Theerthesh P Shetty, Avinash Kumar, Setu Mishra, Nihal Wiliam, S Santhosh, Rince Joseph, Suraj Alagar Raja, Mohit Kumar, Barath Sridhar (4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay.

Related Content
Aveka Singh (right) in action for India against Maldives during their SAFF Women's Championship match in Goa. - AIFF
Gurindervir Singh in action during the men's 100m final race at the National Senior Federation Competition in Ranchi. - X/Athletics Federation of India
Animesh Kujur (centre) competes in the 100m race during the 38th National Games in Dehradun. - File/PTI
File photo of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat competing at the Paris Olympic Games. - null

Men (4x100m and mixed 4x100m relay): Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh, Harsh Santosh Raut, Pranav Pramod Gaurav, Ragul Kumar Ganesh Kumar, Senthil Kumar Tamilarasu.

Women (4x400m and mixed 4x00m relay): Rashdeep Kaur, Poovamma MR, Ansa Babu, Vijaykumari GK, Saloni Nagar, Neeru Pathak, Subha V, Gowrinandana. (4x400m and mixed 4x00m relay).

Women (4x100m and mixed 4x100m relay): Nithya Gandhe, Tamanna, Sneha SS, Sudeshna Shivankar, Abinaya Rajarajan (4x100m and mixed 4x100m relay).

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