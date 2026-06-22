Alia Bhatt Calls Gurindervir Singh ‘Alpha Of The Running Track’ After Record 10.09s Sprint For India

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Alia Bhatt and Gurindervir Singh shared an emotional conversation as the sprinter reflected on his record-breaking 10.09-second run, his parents' sacrifices and the setbacks that shaped his journey to becoming India's fastest man.

Alia Bhatt Meets Gurindervir Singh
Alia Bhatt Meets Gurindervir Singh, India's Fastest Man Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Gurindervir Singh became India's fastest man with a 10.09-second sprint.

  • Alia Bhatt celebrated the athlete's achievement with his favourite sweets.

  • Gurindervir credited his parents and Reliance Foundation for his success.

Alia Bhatt and Gurindervir Singh came together for a special promotional interaction for YRF's upcoming action film Alpha, offering fans a glimpse into the life of India's fastest athlete. Gurindervir recently made history by clocking 10.09 seconds in the men's 100m event, setting a new national record. Welcoming him to the show, Alia described the sprinter as the "Alpha of the running track" before celebrating his achievement with a box of his favourite motichoor laddoos.

Gurindervir Singh opens up about family sacrifices

During the conversation, Gurindervir reflected on how his father's unfinished sporting ambitions inspired his own journey. It was shared by the athlete that his father's volleyball medals and photographs had sparked his interest in sports from an early age, while watching sprint legend Usain Bolt had motivated him to pursue athletics.

Alpha teaser release date out - Instagram
Alpha Teaser Release Date Revealed: First Glimpse Of Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Spy Thriller To Be Out This June

By Garima Das

He also revealed that his father had prioritised his dreams over personal comforts and had even arranged for his first pair of spikes from New Zealand through a relative.

Related Content
Alpha Trailer - YouTube
Alpha teaser out - YouTube/Yash Raj Films
Alpha teaser release date out - Instagram
Bobby Deol on fallout rumours with Alia Bhatt - Instagram

India's fastest man recalls career setbacks

Alia also asked Gurindervir about a difficult phase in 2024 when he considered stepping away from the sport. It was revealed by the sprinter that both he and his father had begun doubting whether he could continue, but his mother encouraged them to stay hopeful and trust the process.

The athlete credited the Reliance Foundation for transforming his career, explaining that access to proper coaching, training facilities and nutrition helped him unlock his full potential.

The interaction ended on a heartwarming note as Gurindervir gifted Alia a team jersey carrying the message, "Follow me."

Alpha Trailer - YouTube
Alpha Trailer: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Lead High-Octane Mission Against Bobby Deol In YRF Spy Universe

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari alongside Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories