Alia Bhatt Calls Gurindervir Singh ‘Alpha Of The Running Track’ After Record 10.09s Sprint For India

Gurindervir Singh became India's fastest man with a 10.09-second sprint.
Alia Bhatt celebrated the athlete's achievement with his favourite sweets.
Gurindervir credited his parents and Reliance Foundation for his success.
Alia Bhatt and Gurindervir Singh came together for a special promotional interaction for YRF's upcoming action film Alpha, offering fans a glimpse into the life of India's fastest athlete. Gurindervir recently made history by clocking 10.09 seconds in the men's 100m event, setting a new national record. Welcoming him to the show, Alia described the sprinter as the "Alpha of the running track" before celebrating his achievement with a box of his favourite motichoor laddoos.
Gurindervir Singh opens up about family sacrifices
During the conversation, Gurindervir reflected on how his father's unfinished sporting ambitions inspired his own journey. It was shared by the athlete that his father's volleyball medals and photographs had sparked his interest in sports from an early age, while watching sprint legend Usain Bolt had motivated him to pursue athletics.
He also revealed that his father had prioritised his dreams over personal comforts and had even arranged for his first pair of spikes from New Zealand through a relative.
India's fastest man recalls career setbacks
Alia also asked Gurindervir about a difficult phase in 2024 when he considered stepping away from the sport. It was revealed by the sprinter that both he and his father had begun doubting whether he could continue, but his mother encouraged them to stay hopeful and trust the process.
The athlete credited the Reliance Foundation for transforming his career, explaining that access to proper coaching, training facilities and nutrition helped him unlock his full potential.
The interaction ended on a heartwarming note as Gurindervir gifted Alia a team jersey carrying the message, "Follow me."
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari alongside Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3.