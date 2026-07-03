Alpha X Review: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Shine in YRF Spy Universe’s First Female-Led Spy Thriller With Mixed Reactions

Alpha X review highlights strong action but divided opinions on screenplay and storytelling.
Sharvari's performance and Hrithik Roshan's cameo receive widespread praise from early viewers.
Alia Bhatt's female-led YRF Spy Universe film now faces crucial box office test.
The Alpha X review is finally here as audiences who caught the first-day shows have begun sharing their verdict on social media. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe marks the franchise's first female-led spy thriller. While the film has impressed viewers with its action set pieces and visual scale, opinions remain divided over its screenplay and storytelling.
Alpha X review: What audiences are saying
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha arrived in cinemas amid moderate pre-release buzz. Early viewers have praised Sharvari's confident screen presence, with many also appreciating Alia Bhatt's commitment to the physically demanding role. Hrithik Roshan's special appearance has emerged as another talking point among fans.
However, reactions to the film's writing have been mixed. Several viewers felt the plot followed a familiar formula and lacked the unpredictability expected from a modern spy thriller. Others described the film as an entertaining addition to the YRF Spy Universe, even if it does not reinvent the genre.
Sharvari shines while screenplay divides viewers
One viewer described the first half as a typical Spy Universe entertainer, praising both Alia and Sharvari's performances while noting that audiences should not expect anything groundbreaking. Another viewer felt the action sequences were among the strongest aspects of the film but observed that the narrative remained fairly generic before the interval.
At the same time, several posts criticised the screenplay for being predictable despite its ambitious scale. Many users, however, applauded the background score, production values and slick action choreography.
Alpha follows the origin story of elite spy Sita, played by Alia Bhatt, alongside Sharvari's fellow operative. The film also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, with Hrithik Roshan making a cameo appearance. As the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, the film's theatrical performance will now determine whether audience word of mouth translates into strong box office numbers over the coming weekend.