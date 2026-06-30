Alpha Gets UA 16+ Certificate From CBFC: Runtime, Cuts, Modifications Revealed

During a promotional event in Jaipur, Alia said, "Main aapko bata doon, agar aapne notice kiya, humne sirf teaser aur trailer reveal kiya hai. Aisa bahot kuch hai jo aapko abhi pata nahi hai; not only about Anil sir’s character, but also about my character, Sharvari’s character, Bobby sir’s character, aur woh sab intentional hai, kyunke hum chahate hain ke aap theatre mein experience kare (Let me tell you, if you noticed, we have only revealed the teaser and the trailer. There is a lot that you don’t know yet; not only about Anil sir’s character, but also about my character, Sharvari’s character, Bobby sir’s character, and all that is intentional because we want you to experience it in the theatre)."