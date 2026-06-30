Alpha Gets UA 16+ Certificate From CBFC: Runtime, Cuts, Modifications Revealed

The Central Board of Film Certification cleared Alpha with a UA 16+ certificate.
CBFC's Examining Committee asked for very few modifications and cuts in the spy thriller.
Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, the film has an officially confirmed runtime of 140 minutes.
Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, will arrive in cinemas on July 3, 2026. The cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote the spy thriller. Ahead of its worldwide release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film with a UA 16+ certificate. The clearance marks a final milestone for the project.
Alpha's plot
The board disclosed the official plot summary that read: "Driven by revenge, a young girl destroys anyone in her path until her journey uncovers the hidden truths of her own life. She is bold, cold, and ready to cross any line, hurting anyone who stands in her way."
Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe and the first to feature a female spy lead, played by Alia and Sharvari.
What are the modifications and cuts in Alpha?
CBFC's Examining Committee asked for very few modifications. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers were asked to redraft the disclaimer at the beginning of the film. They were also asked to mention the opening cards and end scrolls in Hindi. Subtitles were inserted for all the songs.
Visuals in a scene in the first half of Alpha were minimised and replaced with alternative visuals. A similar cut was done in the first half as well. Also, a foul word was asked to be removed in the first half. The visuals of multiple stabbings in the second half were also asked to be reduced and replaced with alternative visuals.
The board also asked the makers to insert anti-alcohol static in all scenes of alcohol consumption. As per the rules, they were also asked to submit a consent letter from the parents of the child artist.
After the changes were made, the film received the censor certificate on June 29.
Alpha movie runtime
The runtime of the film, as per the censor certificate, is 140.48 minutes, which is 20 minutes and 48 seconds long.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.
During a promotional event in Jaipur, Alia said, "Main aapko bata doon, agar aapne notice kiya, humne sirf teaser aur trailer reveal kiya hai. Aisa bahot kuch hai jo aapko abhi pata nahi hai; not only about Anil sir’s character, but also about my character, Sharvari’s character, Bobby sir’s character, aur woh sab intentional hai, kyunke hum chahate hain ke aap theatre mein experience kare (Let me tell you, if you noticed, we have only revealed the teaser and the trailer. There is a lot that you don’t know yet; not only about Anil sir’s character, but also about my character, Sharvari’s character, Bobby sir’s character, and all that is intentional because we want you to experience it in the theatre)."
The film also stars Hrithik Roshan in a cameo appearance.