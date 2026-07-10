Alpha Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Film Earns Nearly Rs 80 Crore

Alpha crossed Rs 79.21 crore gross worldwide in its first week of theatrical release.
Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's film recorded a domestic nett collection of Rs 47.55 crore and a domestic gross of Rs 56.66 crore after seven days.
Overseas markets contributed Rs 22.55 crore gross to the total worldwide collection of the YRF Spy Universe film.
Alpha box office collection: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer, which hit the theatres on July 3, is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in India. It has earned over Rs 79 crore globally in its opening week. The spy thriller is now inching closer to the Rs 80 crore mark worldwide.
Alpha box office collection Day 7
The film brought in Rs 2.60 crore nett in India from 7,018 screenings on its seventh day, Sacnilk reported. This pushed domestic nett earnings to Rs 47.55 crore and gross domestic collections to Rs 56.66 crore. International ticket sales contributed Rs 1.25 crore on day seven, lifting the overseas gross to Rs 22.55 crore. Consequently, the global gross reached Rs 79.21 crore in the first week.
Opening weekend momentum
The film opened at Rs 9.25 crore nett domestically and Rs 16.10 crore globally. The earnings saw an upward trend over the weekend. The YRF film brought in Rs 11.50 crore nett in India on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore nett on Sunday. This pushed the opening weekend totals to about Rs 34 crore nett domestically and Rs 58.80 crore worldwide.
Weekday box office
Earnings dipped on the first Monday, with the film collecting Rs 3.85 crore nett in India across 6,997 shows. Tuesday recorded a slight jump as the film earned Rs 4.25 crore nett across 7,173 shows, pushing the worldwide total past Rs 70 crore. Collections then eased during the rest of the weekdays leading up to Day 7.
Directed by Shiv Rawail and written by Uday Chopra, it is the seventh entry in the YRF Spy Universe. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Dia Mirza. Hrithik Roshan is in a special cameo appearance.