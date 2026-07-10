Ramayana: First Look Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer To Screen At San Diego Comic-Con On July 23

“In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos. Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus, and global CEO of visual effects powerhouse DNEG, is joined by Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), Yash (Ravana) and director Nitesh Tiwari for an exclusive first look at the largest cinematic undertaking in Indian film history and a sweeping new retelling of one of the world’s oldest and most enduring epics,” the official SDCC listing stated regarding the film's plot and panel.