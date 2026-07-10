Ramayana: First Look Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer To Screen At San Diego Comic-Con On July 23

Ramayana has secured an official panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.
Producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will present an exclusive first look.
The global showcase follows a planned domestic trailer launch at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18.
Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological film Ramayana Part 1 is set for theatrical release on Diwali. The epic saga has joined the official lineup for San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Producer Namit Malhotra, Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will attend the exclusive preview, scheduled for July 23. Reports claim that the upcoming trailer launch event for Ramayana will be held in New Delhi on July 18.
According to the official SDCC lineup, the panel will take place on July 23, 2026, at 3:15 pm PDT (3:15 am IST) in Ballroom 20.
Ramayana Comic-Con showcase
Ramayana is only the second Indian film to be showcased at SDCC, after Kalki 2898 AD. The panel promises to preview a massive cinematic spectacle.
“In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos. Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus, and global CEO of visual effects powerhouse DNEG, is joined by Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), Yash (Ravana) and director Nitesh Tiwari for an exclusive first look at the largest cinematic undertaking in Indian film history and a sweeping new retelling of one of the world’s oldest and most enduring epics,” the official SDCC listing stated regarding the film's plot and panel.
Comic-Con gives it a global platform. The idea is to present the mythological drama not just as an Indian epic, but as a cinematic spectacle to the world,” a source said, as reported by Mid-Day.
Ramayana trailer
The first trailer is reportedly set to be unveiled at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18.
Variety India reported the Delhi event will offer the most extensive look yet before the team heads to the US. The preview is expected to set the tone for the international tour.
Ramayana cast
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash essays Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, Ravie Dubey will be seen as Lakshman. Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha and Adinath Kothare are also part of the cast.
The second instalment will release in Diwali 2027.