Did Bobby Deol Have A Fallout With Alia Bhatt On Alpha Set? Here's What He Has To Say

Bobby Deol on fallout rumours with Alia Bhatt

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby was asked about reports that he and Alia had arguments on Alpha sets. Dismissing the claims, he said, “Even I was shocked when a friend sent me a snapshot of this rumour. Log itne velle hain ki kuch bhi likhke bana dete hain (People have so much free time that they make up and write anything). I had just done a film with Ranbir Kapoor, and then I got to know I was being offered a film with Alia. I was like, 'What's happening with me?' Both of them are my favourite actors, and I am getting to work with them.”