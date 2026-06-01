Did Bobby Deol Have A Fallout With Alia Bhatt On Alpha Set? Here's What He Has To Say

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Bobby Deol has dismissed the rumours of his rift with Alia Bhatt and called her one of his favourite actors.

Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt
Bobby Deol on fallout rumours with Alia Bhatt Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Bobby Deol responded to the rumours of a fallout with Alia Bhatt on Alpha set.

  • Bobby expressed shock over the news of his rift with Alia.

  • He rubbished the claims and called Alia a hardworking and good actress.

Bobby Deol will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in Yash Raj Films' Alpha, the first women-led spy thriller. There had been claims on social media that Bobby and Alia had a fallout while filming Alpha.

However, Bobby has dismissed the rumours of his rift with Alia and called her one of his favourite actors.

Bobby Deol on fallout rumours with Alia Bhatt

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby was asked about reports that he and Alia had arguments on Alpha sets. Dismissing the claims, he said, “Even I was shocked when a friend sent me a snapshot of this rumour. Log itne velle hain ki kuch bhi likhke bana dete hain (People have so much free time that they make up and write anything). I had just done a film with Ranbir Kapoor, and then I got to know I was being offered a film with Alia. I was like, 'What's happening with me?' Both of them are my favourite actors, and I am getting to work with them.”

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Bobby on working with Alia

While speaking about his experience working with Alia in Alpha, the Animal star called her a good actress who is nice and hardworking. “She was so prepared for all the fight sequences. So I didn't get why people wrote that,” he added.

Bobby also shared that there were rumours that he was so miffed that Aditya Chopra offered him another film. “I can't go around proving a point to everybody. It's not true,” he added, saying that 90 per cent of the news on Instagram is false.

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About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha will hit the theatres on July 10. It is the seventh film of the YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role.

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