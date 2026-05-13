Cannes 2026|Alia Bhatt Questions Male-Centric Indian Cinema, Calls For Inclusive Stories

Summary of this article
Alia Bhatt questioned male-centric storytelling during the Cannes 2026 conversation on Indian cinema.
Cannes Film Festival appearance mixed fashion headlines with strong gender debate discussions globally.
Bhatt highlighted women-led films like Barbie while advocating gender-agnostic storytelling approaches.
Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 appearance is making headlines for more than just fashion. During a conversation at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor questioned Indian cinema’s continued focus on male audiences and argued that films should become more gender-agnostic. Alia Bhatt said storytelling should take priority over whether a film stars a man or a woman, adding that global audiences have already shown strong support for women-led stories.
Alia Bhatt on male-centric Indian cinema
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhatt reflected on how discussions around Indian box office numbers often revolve around male audiences. According to the actor, there is a recurring belief that a majority of theatre-goers in India are men, which influences the kind of stories being made.
“It shouldn’t matter whether a film stars a man or a woman. The story should matter,” Bhatt said during the interaction.
She also pointed towards the global success of films led by women, referencing titles like Barbie and The Devil Wears Prada 2. According to Bhatt, audiences across the world have embraced female-driven stories, making it important for Indian cinema to rethink old assumptions around commercial success.
Alia Bhatt Cannes 2026 appearance and upcoming films
Apart from her comments on cinema, Bhatt also drew attention for her Cannes red carpet appearance. She wore a couture ensemble designed by Tamara Ralph, paired with statement jewellery from Amrapali Jewels and Chopard.
Earlier during the festival, the actor was also seen in a hand-painted gown inspired by the French Riviera. The look was styled by Rhea Kapoor in collaboration with designer Yash Patil and artist Basuri Chokshi.
On the professional front, Bhatt recently announced her upcoming production venture Don’t Be Shy, a coming-of-age romantic comedy backed by Eternal Sunshine Productions. As an actor, she will next be seen in Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.
The conversation took place during the 79th Cannes Film Festival, currently underway in France.