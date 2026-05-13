Cannes 2026|Alia Bhatt Questions Male-Centric Indian Cinema, Calls For Inclusive Stories

The actor said films should move beyond male-focused storytelling and become more gender-agnostic, while stressing that strong stories matter far more than the gender of a star.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Cannes 2026
Alia Bhatt Questions Male-Centric Indian Cinema At Cannes 2026 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Alia Bhatt questioned male-centric storytelling during the Cannes 2026 conversation on Indian cinema.

  • Cannes Film Festival appearance mixed fashion headlines with strong gender debate discussions globally.

  • Bhatt highlighted women-led films like Barbie while advocating gender-agnostic storytelling approaches.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 appearance is making headlines for more than just fashion. During a conversation at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor questioned Indian cinema’s continued focus on male audiences and argued that films should become more gender-agnostic. Alia Bhatt said storytelling should take priority over whether a film stars a man or a woman, adding that global audiences have already shown strong support for women-led stories.

Alia Bhatt on male-centric Indian cinema

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhatt reflected on how discussions around Indian box office numbers often revolve around male audiences. According to the actor, there is a recurring belief that a majority of theatre-goers in India are men, which influences the kind of stories being made.

“It shouldn’t matter whether a film stars a man or a woman. The story should matter,” Bhatt said during the interaction.

Alia Bhatt Cannes Film Festival 2026 Mint-Green Gown Look Goes Viral - Instagram
Cannes 2026 | Alia Bhatt Stuns In Dreamy Mint-Green Princess Gown

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

She also pointed towards the global success of films led by women, referencing titles like Barbie and The Devil Wears Prada 2. According to Bhatt, audiences across the world have embraced female-driven stories, making it important for Indian cinema to rethink old assumptions around commercial success.

Related Content
Alia Bhatt's red carpet look from Cannes 2026 - Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Cannes 2026 | Alia Bhatt Makes Striking Appearance On Red Carpet In Dramatic Gown
Alia Bhatt Cannes Film Festival 2026 Mint-Green Gown Look Goes Viral - Instagram
Cannes 2026 | Alia Bhatt Stuns In Dreamy Mint-Green Princess Gown
Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate Gets Cannes 2026 Premiere - IMDb
Cannes 2026| Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate Heads To Cannes, Marking A Big Gujarati Cinema Moment
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Aishwarya, Alia Lead India - IMDb
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt And Aditi Rao Lead India’s Glamorous Return
Related Content

Alia Bhatt Cannes 2026 appearance and upcoming films

Apart from her comments on cinema, Bhatt also drew attention for her Cannes red carpet appearance. She wore a couture ensemble designed by Tamara Ralph, paired with statement jewellery from Amrapali Jewels and Chopard.

Earlier during the festival, the actor was also seen in a hand-painted gown inspired by the French Riviera. The look was styled by Rhea Kapoor in collaboration with designer Yash Patil and artist Basuri Chokshi.

Alia Bhatt's red carpet look from Cannes 2026 - Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Cannes 2026 | Alia Bhatt Makes Striking Appearance On Red Carpet In Dramatic Gown

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the professional front, Bhatt recently announced her upcoming production venture Don’t Be Shy, a coming-of-age romantic comedy backed by Eternal Sunshine Productions. As an actor, she will next be seen in Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

The conversation took place during the 79th Cannes Film Festival, currently underway in France.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories