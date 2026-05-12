Cannes 2026 | Alia Bhatt Stuns In Dreamy Mint-Green Princess Gown

The actor stepped out in a dreamy mint-green ball dress with floral detailing, bringing effortless princess energy to the French Riviera ahead of her red carpet debut.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Alia Bhatt Cannes Film Festival 2026
Alia Bhatt Cannes Film Festival 2026 Mint-Green Gown Look Goes Viral Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Alia Bhatt embraced princess glamour in a mint-green floral Cannes gown appearance.

  • Cannes Film Festival 2026 fashion conversations quickly exploded after Alia’s latest public outing.

  • The actor completed her dreamy pastel look with minimal jewellery and sleek styling.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Film Festival 2026 appearance is already making waves online, even before her official red carpet debut. The actor was recently spotted on the streets of the French Riviera wearing a dreamy mint-green ball dress that instantly became one of the festival’s most talked-about fashion moments.

After keeping things understated with monochrome airport fashion earlier, Alia surprised fans with a softer and more glamorous look for her latest outing. The actor embraced full princess energy in a pastel-toned outfit that balanced elegance with playful charm.

Alia Bhatt’s Mint-Green Cannes Outfit Steals Attention

For her Cannes appearance, Alia Bhatt wore a mint-green midi ball gown featuring delicate strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline. The silhouette remained soft and romantic, while the fitted waist and layered skirt gave the outfit a dramatic ballgown-inspired finish.

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The dress also featured intricate floral and leaf-like detailing across the fabric, adding texture and depth without overpowering the overall look. The flowy skirt moved beautifully, making the ensemble feel cinematic and effortless at the same time.

Cannes Film Festival 2026 Fashion Buzz Surrounds Alia Bhatt

Keeping the styling minimal, Alia paired the look with sparkling diamond studs and classic white heels. Her makeup followed the fresh, glowing aesthetic she is known for, featuring rosy cheeks, highlighted skin and glossy nude lips.

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The actor completed the appearance with a sleek side-parted bun that added a timeless quality to the entire outfit. Fans online have already begun calling it one of her most graceful fashion moments yet.

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While fashion conversations continue around her Cannes appearance, Alia Bhatt is also preparing for the release of her upcoming spy thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail and co-starring Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 officially began on May 12 on the French Riviera.

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