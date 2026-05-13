Cannes 2026| Alia Bhatt’s Desi Princess Look Leaves Fans Calling Her ‘Bridgerton’

The actor blended vintage glamour with Indian elegance in a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble, complete with a nose pin, bindi and handcrafted accessories that quickly sparked comparisons to a “desi Bridgerton” aesthetic online.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Cannes 2026
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt’s Desi Glam Look Goes Viral Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 Day 2 look blended vintage glamour with Indian tradition.

  • Fans compared Alia Bhatt’s nose pin and ivory ensemble to “desi Bridgerton” aesthetics.

  • Cannes Film Festival 2026 continues until May 23 with major Indian celebrity appearances.

Alia Bhatt continued her stylish Cannes 2026 run with another striking appearance that blended old-world glamour with distinctly Indian fashion. After turning heads with her dreamy gowns on Day 1, the actor stepped out for the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion in a look that felt regal, rooted and refreshingly personal. Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 fashion choices are quickly becoming one of the festival’s biggest talking points this year.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 day 2 look wins the internet

For her second day at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia wore a custom ivory chanderi draped dhoti skirt paired with a sculpted corset designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor, the outfit was elevated with traditional accessories including a nose pin, bindi and haath phool.

What truly caught attention online, however, was the effortless balance between vintage glamour and Indian craftsmanship. Fans across social media compared the aesthetic to a “desi Bridgerton” look, praising the actor for embracing Indian elements without losing the international red carpet appeal Cannes is known for.

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From princess gowns to desi elegance at Cannes

Alia’s Cannes wardrobe has already showcased a remarkable variety. On Day 1, she appeared in a hand-painted flowy gown with a corset-style bodice before later walking the red carpet in a peach-toned off-shoulder couture ensemble paired with a dramatic dupatta-inspired detail.

Alia Bhatt's red carpet look from Cannes 2026 - Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Cannes 2026 | Alia Bhatt Makes Striking Appearance On Red Carpet In Dramatic Gown

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The actor was also photographed carrying a customised umbrella matching her Day 2 outfit while posing alongside filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Videos from the festival, including her interaction with Carlos Sainz, have continued circulating widely online.

Alia Bhatt Cannes Film Festival 2026 Mint-Green Gown Look Goes Viral - Instagram
Cannes 2026 | Alia Bhatt Stuns In Dreamy Mint-Green Princess Gown

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 began on May 12 and will continue until May 23, with several Indian celebrities expected to attend in the coming days.

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