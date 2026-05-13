Cannes 2026| Alia Bhatt’s Desi Princess Look Leaves Fans Calling Her ‘Bridgerton’

Alia Bhatt continued her stylish Cannes 2026 run with another striking appearance that blended old-world glamour with distinctly Indian fashion. After turning heads with her dreamy gowns on Day 1, the actor stepped out for the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion in a look that felt regal, rooted and refreshingly personal. Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 fashion choices are quickly becoming one of the festival’s biggest talking points this year.