Katrina Kaif's May Dump Features Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Celebrations, Baby Vihaan And Simple Pleasures

Katrina Kaif's May photo dump featured baby Vihaan and family memories online.
Vicky Kaushal's birthday celebrations added warmth to Katrina Kaif’s Instagram update.
Katrina Kaif's latest post mixed humour, music discoveries and personal reflections beautifully.
Katrina Kaif’s latest Instagram post has given fans a softer and more personal glimpse into her recent life. The Katrina Kaif May photo dump captured everything from quiet family moments and fitness struggles to Vicky Kaushal’s birthday celebrations and a sweet glimpse of baby Vihaan.
The actor shared a carousel reflecting on her month, accompanied by a heartfelt note and snapshots that blended humour, family warmth and everyday joys. Rather than a polished celebrity showcase, the post felt like a scrapbook of personal memories.
Katrina Kaif's May photo dump captures family and everyday moments
Among the highlights was a glimpse connected to Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s son, Vihaan. The actor shared a drawing made by her child and playfully reacted to the unusual hairstyle sketched in the artwork.
Katrina also documented her continuing hunt for the perfect coffee and hot chocolate, revealing that discovering local favourites remains part of her routine while travelling.
The post further included a light-hearted moment with fitness trainer Reza. Sharing a photograph with him, Katrina joked about his demanding workout routines and hinted that merely seeing him was enough to make her legs ache.
Vicky Kaushal birthday and playful moments steal attention
Another standout from the Katrina Kaif Instagram update featured celebrations from Vicky Kaushal’s birthday. The actor turned 38 in May and Katrina’s carousel included intimate snippets from the occasion.
Her humour carried through the post as she shared an image of cake alongside playful references to sugar, gluten and dairy. She also mentioned discovering Punjabi track Naa Pushde by Saivi Fareed and jokingly clarified that nobody had recommended it to her.
A playful nod to the popular character Gajapati Kulapati and a subtle glimpse of baby Vihaan’s hand added emotional warmth to the update.
Katrina and Vicky, who married in Rajasthan in December 2021, welcomed their son Vihaan in November 2025. On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.