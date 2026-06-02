Chunnari Chunnari Row: New Composers Claim The Song Is ‘Not A Remake But Homage To The Original’

The new Chunnari Chunnari song film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai received criticism from music lovers.
New music composers of the song have defended it, saying it's not a remake but a homage to the original.
The original Chunari Chunari song from Biwi No. 1, featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.
Biwi No. 1's song Chunari Chunari, featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, has been recreated in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, led by Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The new version of Chunari Chunari is spelt with an extra 'n'. The original was crooned by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram, and composed by Anu Malik. The recreated version left the audience divided, as a section of netizens feels that no one can come close to Sushmita and Salman's chemistry. The 1999 iconic track is a fan favourite even today.
Amid the row, music composer duo Akshay and IP, who have composed the revamped version, have said the new version should be taken as a tribute to the original, and not as a remake.
Chunnari Chunnari – Let’s Go is a homage to the original
In an interview with Zoom, Akshay said the new version of Chunari Chunari is a “reimagination” and “paying homage to the original.” He clarified it is not a remake, as it requires different treatment. He also said the revamped version has “original lyrics, and sampling was done; the lyrics were rewritten. Instead of calling it a remake or recreation, it is more of a homage.”
IP, who has also written additional lyrics and sung the new version, said they wanted to introduce younger audiences to the 90's iconic songs. “Jab yeh gaane humne sune the while we were growing old. These songs held certain feelings and emotions. We intended to preserve the feeling of the old song. But now we get modern sounds and amenities. We get to expose the newer generation to these iconic old tunes,” he said.
The new version has Anuradha’s voice with additional vocals by Jonita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, and Sudhir Yaduvanshi.
Following the release of the recreated version of Chunari Chunari, Anu Malik defended it, while Abhijeet slammed it in an interview with ANI. He labelled it as a bhajan and said that Varun can't recreate Salman's charm by recreating his songs.