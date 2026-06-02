Don 3 Controversy Heads To Court As TP Aggarwal Challenges FWICE Order On Ranveer Singh

Don 3 controversy reaches court after TP Aggarwal challenges FWICE directive against Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's dispute now raises creative freedom and legal questions.
TP Aggarwal says film industry collaboration cannot be governed through professional bans.
The Don 3 controversy has now moved beyond industry discussions and entered the courtroom. The dispute involving Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has taken a legal turn after veteran producer TP Aggarwal challenged the Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ directive against the actor.
The legal development comes days after FWICE issued a non-cooperation order following complaints linked to Ranveer’s reported exit from Don 3. While the disagreement initially remained confined to industry circles, the latest court petition has brought wider questions around authority and professional freedom into focus.
TP Aggarwal challenges FWICE order in Don 3 controversy
TP Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association and a senior industry figure, has approached the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi against both FWICE and IMPPA.
According to reports, Aggarwal argued that no trade body or organisation has the legal authority to impose bans or instruct people not to work with an individual. Notices have reportedly been issued to both organisations.
Aggarwal further stressed that discouraging professional collaboration could have serious implications for livelihoods and creative independence.
Speaking about the matter, it was stated by Aggarwal that film industries thrive on collaboration and such disputes should be resolved through lawful and transparent channels. It was further emphasised that actions discouraging people from working with an individual could carry long-term consequences.
What triggered the Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar dispute?
The Don 3 row began intensifying after Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached FWICE earlier this year regarding losses linked to the project. Ranveer Singh had been announced as the new face of the Don franchise in 2023 following Shah Rukh Khan’s two successful outings.
Reports later suggested that Ranveer stepped away from the film, allegedly leading to financial losses estimated at ₹45 crore for the makers.
Ranveer’s spokesperson earlier maintained that the actor had consciously chosen silence and believed professional matters should be handled with dignity and mutual respect.
As the legal process unfolds, the Don 3 controversy appears far from over and may shape future conversations around contractual disputes within Bollywood.