Salman Khan Sends Legal Notice To Makers Of Kala Haran Inspired By 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Salman Khan has sent a legal notice to Kaala Hiran makers alleging violation of personality rights. The film is reportedly inspired by the actor’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case, which is still pending in court.

Salman Khan, Kala Haran
Salman Khan sends legal notice to Kala Haran makers Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Salman Khan's team has sent a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran, which is based on the actor's blackbuck case.

  • Producer Amit Jani shared the notice on X, saying that Salman has started threatening people associated with the movie.

  • The makers are set to release the teaser on June 21.

Recently, a film titled  Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy was announced with a poster. Following the announcement, actor Salman Khan’s legal team issued a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran, which is said to be inspired by the actor’s long-pending 1998 blackbuck poaching case and his rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The team has sought to halt the film's release and promotions. Producer Amit Jani has reacted to the legal notice.

Salman Khan sends legal notice to Kala Hiran makers

The legal notice has sought an immediate removal of the film's posters and other promotional material. The makers have been warned of legal action if they don't comply with the request.

Jani's Firefox Media Private Limited unveiled the film's first-look poster on May 29. The project is directed by Bharat S Shrinate. The teaser will be out on June 20.

The first-look poster sparked debate online as the poster shows a man holding a gun and wearing a bracelet resembling Salman's iconic turquoise bracelet.

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By Outlook News Desk

Jani had earlier confirmed that Kala Hiran draws inspiration from the 1998 Jodhpur blackbuck case involving Salman Khan. The producer also revealed said that the portions of the film are expected to be filmed across Moradabad, Sambhal and other locations in Uttar Pradesh.

Today, Jani shared the legal notice on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in Hindi, "नोटिस भेजकर काला हिरण मूवी से जुड़े लोगो को धमकाने लगे है फ़िल्म अभिनेता सलमान खान"(People associated with the Blackbuck movie are threatened by film actor Salman Khan).

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About Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case

In October 1998, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, and other actors were shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Salman, Saif, Sonali, Tabu, and Neelam were named as accused in a police complaint by a local Bishnoi community. While others were acquitted, Salman was convicted by the trial court under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and sentenced to five years' imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000.

The legal notice states that the blackbuck case is still pending before the Rajasthan High Court and that making a film based on the matter could amount to interference with the administration of justice.

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