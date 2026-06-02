Salman Khan Sends Legal Notice To Makers Of Kala Haran Inspired By 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case

About Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case

In October 1998, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, and other actors were shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Salman, Saif, Sonali, Tabu, and Neelam were named as accused in a police complaint by a local Bishnoi community. While others were acquitted, Salman was convicted by the trial court under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and sentenced to five years' imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000.