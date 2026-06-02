BAFTA-winning Manipuri Film Boong Sweeps Three Awards At New York Indian Film Festival

Bengali-language film Baksho Bondi won NYIFF's top honour, clinching the Best Film. Nikhil Yadav won the Best Actor award for his performance in Vimukt, while Meenakshi Jayan bagged the Best Actress trophy for Victoria. Nikhil Mahajan and Prajakt Deshmukh won the Best Screenplay honour for the Marathi film Tighee. In the non-fiction categories, Deja Vu won Best Documentary Feature, and Waai received Best Documentary Short. Jo's Turn claimed Best Narrative Short.