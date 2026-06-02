BAFTA-winning Manipuri Film Boong Sweeps Three Awards At New York Indian Film Festival

Boong won three awards at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).
Written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the Manipuri film won Best Debut Film, Best Director and Best Child Actor awards.
This year, it created history by winning the prestigious BAFTA award in the Best Children's and Family Film category.
Manipuri-language film Boong, written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, has added another feather to its cap after taking home three awards at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).
Boong wins big at NYIFF
Lakshmipriya Devi was honoured with the Best Director award. She received the Best Child Actor award for Gugun Kipgen. Boong also bagged the Best Debut Film award at the 2026 edition of NYIFF, which concluded on Sunday after a four-day event, per PTI.
About NYIFF and winners
Organised by the Indo-American Arts Council, the festival showcased 19 feature films, four feature documentaries, 27 short films and a special LGBTQ shorts program. It honoured the best in Indian cinema across ten competitive categories.
Bengali-language film Baksho Bondi won NYIFF's top honour, clinching the Best Film. Nikhil Yadav won the Best Actor award for his performance in Vimukt, while Meenakshi Jayan bagged the Best Actress trophy for Victoria. Nikhil Mahajan and Prajakt Deshmukh won the Best Screenplay honour for the Marathi film Tighee. In the non-fiction categories, Deja Vu won Best Documentary Feature, and Waai received Best Documentary Short. Jo's Turn claimed Best Narrative Short.
The festival premiered the 4K restored version of Sholay. Boong had a special screening on May 29.
About Boong
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment-produced Manipuri film emerged victorious at the BAFTA Awards 2026, marking India’s first win at the ceremony this year. It won BAFTA 2026 for Best Children’s & Family Film.
Boong is about a young boy who wants to gift his mother by bringing home his missing father. With his friend Raju, he travels to the border town of Moreh and even crosses Myanmar to find his father.
The film navigates border conflicts and racial tensions in India’s militarised eastern border.