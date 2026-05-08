Chunni Short Film Heads To New York Indian Film Festival With Powerful Women-Led Story

Chunni short film is set for its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival. Directed by Kaashvi Agarwal, the women-led project explores fear, freedom and the everyday pressures faced by women in urban India.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Chunni Short Film
Chunni Short Film Set for New York Indian Film Festival Premiere Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chunni short film explores women’s fears, freedom and social pressures through one transformative night.

  • Kaashvi Agarwal directed the women-led project featuring a 15-member all-female production crew.

  • Chunni will premiere globally at New York Indian Film Festival on May 30.

Chunni short film is all set to make its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival, bringing a deeply personal and women-led story to an international audience. Directed by Kaashvi Agarwal and produced by Jiya Bhardwaj, the short film explores the emotional and social realities faced by women growing up within invisible boundaries in urban India. Set in Delhi, the film follows one transformative night in the life of a young woman named Avni.

The 15-minute film stars Preeti Panigrahi, Kartik Phogat, Neha Khosla and Karan Chibber. Through Avni’s experiences, Chunni examines fear, conformity and the constant pressure women face while navigating public spaces.

Chunni Explores Women’s Safety And Freedom In Delhi

Speaking about the film, producer Jiya Bhardwaj said the story immediately felt important and necessary. It was shared that the film needed to be told through the perspective of women themselves. Bhardwaj also reflected on the experience of travelling through Delhi at 3 am with a team of 15 women during location recce sessions, describing it as deeply empowering.

Director Kaashvi Agarwal described Chunni as her most personal project in an exclusive conversation with Variety India. It was revealed that the film originated from a conversation with her mother, and after losing her, completing the project became emotionally significant. Agarwal also shared that even her 79-year-old grandmother became part of the filmmaking process.

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Trailer:

All-Women Crew Brings Chunni To New York Indian Film Festival

Actor Preeti Panigrahi described the all-women set as therapeutic and emotionally fulfilling. It was shared that some of the strongest memories from the shoot came from simple post-pack-up moments spent together after long night shoots.

The title Chunni itself works as a metaphor within the narrative, symbolising both comfort and restriction.

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Chunni will officially premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival on May 30.

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