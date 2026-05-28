Olivia Rodrigo Reacts To Babydoll Dress Criticism: 'It Shows How We Normalise Paedophilia In Culture'

Rodrigo, 23, said, “That’s been making me so upset,” she said in a clip from the show. adding, “People can say whatever they want. What’s really disturbing is I have worn outfits that are maybe revealing on stage. I’ve been on stage in a sparkly bra and little shorts, which is my right, that’s fun, I felt cool and comfortable in that. And that wasn’t inappropriate, but me fully covered up in a dress that people deemed to be childlike was inappropriate.”