Grammy Awards 2026: Teyana Taylor, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter And More Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber arrive at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber arrive at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)