Grammy Awards 2026: Teyana Taylor, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter And More Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

The 2026 Grammy Awards witnessed some of the head-turning fashion.
Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Teyana Taylor and others served the best looks on the red carpet.
Here are the best-dressed celebs at the Grammys 2026.
2026 Grammy Awards: Music's biggest night of the year, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 1), was a star-studded affair with A-listers from the Hollywood music industry in attendance. The red carpet of the Grammy Awards 2026 witnessed dazzling looks that grabbed our attention. From Katseye, Lady Gaga, Teyana Taylor to Chappell Roan, among others, hit the high notes with their red carpet looks. Let's take a look at the best-dressed celebs at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
Best-dressed stars at Grammy Awards 2026
Lady Gaga, who secured major wins at the Grammys 2026, turned heads in a dramatic black gown with black features from Parisian brand Matières Fécales. It came with an hourglass silhouette and a tulle train.
Sabrina Carpenter looked ravishing in a boho-inspired custom Valentino gown. The white dress was embellished with pearl-encrusted floral embroidery.
Girl group Katseye dazzled in white custom lace gowns by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. They were styled by InStyle Imagemaker Katie Qian.
Golden Globes winner Teyana Taylor donned a risque outfit for the award ceremony. She turned heads in a shimmering, sequined Tom Ford gown designed by Haider Ackermann. The brown gown featured asymmetrical neckline that accentuated her chiselled abs. She completed her look with jewellery from Tiffany & Co.
South Korean singer-songwriter Rosé aced the red carpet in an off-shoulder black bodice that came with a pleated white skirt from Giambattista Valli. She accessorised with Tiffany & Co.
Hailey and Justin Bieber complemented each other as they twinned in black outfits by Alaia and Balenciaga.
Billie Eilish gave a schoolgirl vibe in a custom outfit by Hodakova. The outfit featured a navy jacket and tailored skirt, and a white cotton shirt.
Sombr was in a silver and red sequined suit by Alessandro Michele of Valentino. To make it more vibrant, he wore a gold lace shirt.
Tyla donned a caramel-coloured Dsquared2 feathered maxi gown with golden embellishments. She completed her look with a diamond choker-style necklace and stud earrings from Pandora.
Addison Rae was a vision to behold in a white Alaïa dress with a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical skirt.
Olivia Dean, who won the Best New Artist award, looked breathtaking in a black and white gown by Chanel.
The most daring outfit was worn by Chappell Roan, who was in a custom wine-coloured sheer Mugler dress. She carried it with elan.
Kelsea Ballerini, Ejae, Miley Cyrus, Ali Wong, Laufey, Tate McRae, Karol G. and Bad Bunny, among others, also served the best looks at the 2026 Grammy Awards.