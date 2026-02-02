Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

2026 Grammy Awards: Hosted by Trevor Noah for the sixth year in a row, the 68th Grammy Awards—held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 1)—honoured music stars, successful chart-topping hits and the artists. The trophies are being awarded in 95 different categories. Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Olivia Dean, and the Dalai Lama were among the top winners. Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Steven Spielberg won his first Grammy for Best Music Film as a producer on Music by John Williams (2024). It makes him an EGOT winner — an artist with an Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar.