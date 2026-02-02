Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

Steven Spielberg has won his first-ever Grammy.
Spielberg won his first Grammy for Best Music Film as a producer on Music by John Williams.
He has officially achieved EGOT status.
2026 Grammy Awards: Hosted by Trevor Noah for the sixth year in a row, the 68th Grammy Awards—held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 1)—honoured music stars, successful chart-topping hits and the artists. The trophies are being awarded in 95 different categories. Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Olivia Dean, and the Dalai Lama were among the top winners. Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Steven Spielberg won his first Grammy for Best Music Film as a producer on Music by John Williams (2024). It makes him an EGOT winner — an artist with an Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar.
Steven Spielberg joins EGOT club with Best Music Film win
According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a statement, Spielberg, 79, said, “Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music by John Williams means the world to me and our Amblin team, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and congratulations to our partners at Imagine and the Walt Disney Company.”
“This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams’ influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with [director Laurent Bouzereau's] beautiful film,” he added.
As an EGOT winner, the filmmaker has joined the likes of Rita Moreno, Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn and Robert Lopez, among others.
For the unversed, Spielberg won four Emmys as a producer (The Pacific, Band of Brothers, Steven Spielberg Presents: A Pinky & The Brain Christmas and Steven Spielberg Presents Taken), took home three Oscars (for producing and directing Schindler's List, and directing Saving Private Ryan) and won a Tony as a producer of Strange Loop.