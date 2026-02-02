Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

ICE OUT pins at the Grammys 2026 turned the red carpet into a protest, with artists like Kehlani and Joni Mitchell speaking out against US immigration enforcement.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Billie Eilish, Justin and Hailey Bieber
Billie Eilish, Justin, and Hailey Bieber Photo: Instagram
  • ICE OUT pins at Grammys 2026 protested US immigration enforcement.

  • Kehlani and Joni Mitchell led visible red carpet activism.

  • Grammy Awards activism reflects a wider cultural resistance movement.

At the Grammy Awards this year, the red carpet doubled as a protest ground. ICE OUT pins appeared across designer gowns and tailored suits, turning fashion into a pointed political statement against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The gesture followed national outrage over the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, reportedly linked to federal agents, and reignited debate around immigration enforcement.

ICE OUT pins were not an isolated moment. Similar accessories have surfaced at recent high-profile events, signalling a coordinated cultural response rather than a one-off stunt.

Celebrities who wore ICE OUT pins at the Grammys

Kehlani, Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell, Pink Panthress, and Jason Isbell were among the artists seen wearing ICE OUT pins on the Grammys red carpet. Justin and Hailey Bieber were also photographed wearing the pins during their appearance.

Kehlani went beyond symbolism. During her acceptance moment and red carpet interviews, she openly criticised ICE, saying artists shared too much collective power to remain silent. Her remarks quickly circulated online, amplifying the protest beyond the ceremony.

68th Grammy Awards 2026: Indian Nominees To Watch Out For

BY Aishani Biswas

Joni Mitchell, who won Best Historical Album, wore an ICE OUT pin on stage while accepting her award. The image became one of the night’s most widely shared moments, linking music legacy with present-day activism.

Grammys red carpet activism beyond one night

According to multiple reports, Olivia Rodrigo was also seen wearing an ICE OUT pin at a Grammys-related showcase, echoing her recent calls to abolish ICE on social media. Jason Isbell and Margo Price were spotted wearing similar protest accessories during televised arrivals.

Gemma Chan, Mason Reeves and Channing Tatum in Josephine - X
Sundance Film Festival 2026 Winner List: Full Awards And Films That Defined The Year

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The movement has crossed award circuits. ICE OUT and BE GOOD pins previously appeared at the Golden Globes and Sundance Film Festival, worn by figures including Natalie Portman, Zoey Deutch, Mark Ruffalo, and Ariana Grande. Together, these moments suggest a growing pattern of red carpet activism, where artists use visibility to challenge state power rather than avoid it.

