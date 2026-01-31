68th Grammy Awards 2026: Indian Nominees To Watch Out For

Multiple Indian and Indian-origin artists were nominated across global and instrumental categories at the 68th Grammys.
From Anoushka Shankar to Shakti, the list spans new collaborations and long-standing musical legacies.
The 2026 nominations reaffirm Indian music's sustained global relevance, not a passing moment.
The Grammy Awards have long been a global barometer of where music is headed. Over the decades, Indian artists have consistently carved out space for themselves on this stage, moving from classical collaborations and world music to contemporary instrumental and global fusion.
India's Grammy journey began with Pandit Ravi Shankar’s historic win in 1968 and has since expanded through artists such as Zakir Hussain, AR Rahman, Ricky Kej and Shakti. What this history tells us is simple: Indian music does not arrive at the Grammys as novelty. It arrives with lineage, craft and global relevance.
At the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, Indian and Indian-origin musicians returned in strong numbers. The 2026 nominations reflect a wide spectrum of sound, from deeply spiritual compositions to jazz-inflected instrumentals and live performance records that celebrate decades of collaboration.
Here's a complete look at every Indian artist nominated at the 2026 Grammys and the work that brought them there.
1. Anoushka Shankar
Categories:
Best Global Music Album
Best Global Music Performance
Anoushka Shankar remains one of India's most visible and respected voices in global music. Her collaborative EP Chapter III: We Return to Light, created with sarod player Alam Khan and percussionist Sarathy Korwar, has been nominated for Best Global Music Album.
The project builds on Indian classical traditions while embracing contemporary textures, creating music that feels both rooted and exploratory. She also earns a second nomination for Daybreak in the Best Global Music Performance category, further reinforcing her position as a consistent Grammy presence rather than a one-off nominee.
2. Alam Khan
Categories:
Best Global Music Album
Best Global Music Performance
Sarod artist Alam Khan features prominently this year through his collaborations with Anoushka Shankar. As a key contributor to Chapter III: We Return to Light and the performance track Daybreak, Khan's work highlights how Indian classical instruments continue to evolve in global spaces without losing their identity.
His presence across categories signals a growing appreciation for collaborative Indian classical work at the Grammys.
3. Sarathy Korwar
Category:
Best Global Music Album
Percussionist and producer Sarathy Korwar is part of the nominated trio behind Chapter III: We Return to Light. Known for blending jazz rhythms with Indian classical percussion, Korwar's work has often lived at the intersection of tradition and experimentation, making this nomination a natural progression.
4. Siddhant Bhatia
Category:
Best Global Music Album
Composer Siddhant Bhatia earns a Grammy nomination for Sounds of Kumbha, an album inspired by the Kumbh Mela's sonic landscape. The project weaves devotional themes with contemporary arrangements, creating a textured listening experience that reflects both scale and intimacy
Bhatia's work stands out for translating a deeply Indian spiritual environment into a globally accessible musical form.
5. Shakti
Categories:
Best Global Music Album
Best Global Music Performance
Legendary fusion group Shakti returns to the Grammys with Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) nominated for Best Global Music Album. The album marks five decades of the band's genre-defying journey, blending Indian classical music with jazz improvisation.
They also received a nomination for Shrini's Dream (Live) in the Best Global Music Performance category. Shakti's continued recognition speaks to their enduring influence and their ability to remain musically relevant across generations.
6. Charu Suri
Category:
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Indo-American pianist and composer Charu Suri earns a nomination for Shayan in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category. Known for merging jazz structures with Indian ragas, Suri's music occupies a space that feels intimate, exploratory and emotionally grounded.
Her presence in this category reflects the Grammys' growing openness to cross-genre instrumental storytelling led by women composers.
When and Where to Watch the Grammys 2026 in India
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
For viewers in India, the ceremony will be available to stream live on Paramount+ and broadcast internationally via partnered platforms. The live telecast will air early Monday morning, India time, due to the time difference.
Indian representation at the Grammys this year is not about tokenism or trends. It's about artists who have spent years refining their sound, collaborating across borders, and letting the music do the work. Whether or not the trophies come home, 2026 already marks a strong, confident moment for Indian music on the world's biggest stage.