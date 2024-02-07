Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan is basking in the glory of his and Zakir Hussain's Shakti band winning the Best Global Music Album award at the Grammys 2024. Taking to Instagram, Shankar shared a gratitude note by posting a couple of pictures from the Grammy Awards 2024.
In the pictures, the composer and singer is seen happily posing with his trophy. He wrote in the caption, "WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! Thank you Almighty for making this happen! It's truly ‘THIS MOMENT.’”
Advertisement
As soon as he uploaded the post, several fans commented with congratulatory messages. One of the social media users wrote, “Dil se congratulations to all of you. What a proud moment.” Another one commented, "You deserve it sir."
Advertisement
Meanwhile, at his acceptance speech at the Grammys, Shankar said, “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you.” He also thanked his wife for her constant support. "Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife, whom every note of my music is dedicated to," he added as his speech was met with a loud cheer from the audience.
Advertisement
‘Shakti’ also features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan. At the ceremony, the band competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. Its 'This Moment' album was released on June 30 last year.