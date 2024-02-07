In the pictures, the composer and singer is seen happily posing with his trophy. He wrote in the caption, "WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! Thank you Almighty for making this happen! It's truly ‘THIS MOMENT.’”