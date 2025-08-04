Cricket

Pakistan Beat West Indies In 3rd T20I To Win Series

Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan stitched a 138-run partnership for the opening wicket to set the foundation of Pakistan's 13-run win in the third T20I against West Indies in Florida on Sunday. Both Ayub and Farhan hit half-centuries as Pakistan posted 189/4. West Indies also found half-centurions in Alick Athanaze and Sherfane Rutherford but ultimately fell 13 runs short. The win helped Pakistan win the series as well.

West Indies vs Pakistan Twenty20 cricket series 3rd T20I Photo_1
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

The Pakistan team poses with the trophy after winning the Twenty20 cricket series against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida.

2/11
West Indies vs Pakistan Twenty20 cricket series 3rd T20I Photo: Mohammad Nawaz
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz, left, is presented with the Man of the Series award after Pakistan defeated the West Indies in the Twenty20 cricket series, in Lauderhill, Florida.

3/11
West Indies vs Pakistan Twenty20 cricket series 3rd T20I Photo: Sufiyan Muqeem
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem, left, is presented with the trophy after Pakistan defeated the West Indies in Twenty20 cricket series, in Lauderhill, Florida.

4/11
West Indies vs Pakistan Twenty20 cricket series 3rd T20I Photo: Salman Ali Agha
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

West Indies' Shai Hope, left and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, right, talk after Pakistan won the Twenty20 cricket series.

5/11
West Indies vs Pakistan Twenty20 cricket series 3rd T20I Photo: Hasan Ali
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Hasan Ali (32) shakes hands with West Indies' Romario Shepherd, right, after Pakistan won the third Twenty20 cricket match to win the series, in Lauderhill, Florida.

6/11
West Indies vs Pakistan Twenty20 cricket series 3rd T20I Photo: Shai Hope
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

West Indies' Shai Hope, right, bats before being caught out off the bowling of Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz during the third Twenty20 cricket match in Lauderhill, Florida.

7/11
West Indies vs Pakistan Twenty20 cricket series 3rd T20I Photo: Hasan Ali
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Hasan Ali, second from left, is congratulated after catching West Indies' Jewel Andrew out during the third Twenty20 cricket match in Lauderhill, Florida.

8/11
West Indies vs Pakistan Twenty20 cricket series 3rd T20I Photo: Hasan Nawaz
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz hits a six during the third Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies, in Lauderhill, Florida.

9/11
West Indies vs Pakistan Twenty20 cricket series 3rd T20I Photo: Saim Ayub
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Saim Ayub, left, celebrates with Sahibzada Farhan (51) after reaching a half century during the third Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida.

10/11
West Indies vs Pakistan Twenty20 cricket series 3rd T20I Photo: Sahibzada Farhan
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan raises his bat after reaching a half century during the third Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida.

11/11
West Indies vs Pakistan Twenty20 cricket series 3rd T20I Photo: Saim Ayub
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Saim Ayub bats during the third Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies, in Lauderhill, Florida.

