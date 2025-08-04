Cricket

Pakistan Beat West Indies In 3rd T20I To Win Series

Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan stitched a 138-run partnership for the opening wicket to set the foundation of Pakistan's 13-run win in the third T20I against West Indies in Florida on Sunday. Both Ayub and Farhan hit half-centuries as Pakistan posted 189/4. West Indies also found half-centurions in Alick Athanaze and Sherfane Rutherford but ultimately fell 13 runs short. The win helped Pakistan win the series as well.