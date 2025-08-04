The Pakistan team poses with the trophy after winning the Twenty20 cricket series against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida.
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz, left, is presented with the Man of the Series award after Pakistan defeated the West Indies in the Twenty20 cricket series, in Lauderhill, Florida.
Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem, left, is presented with the trophy after Pakistan defeated the West Indies in Twenty20 cricket series, in Lauderhill, Florida.
West Indies' Shai Hope, left and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, right, talk after Pakistan won the Twenty20 cricket series.
Pakistan's Hasan Ali (32) shakes hands with West Indies' Romario Shepherd, right, after Pakistan won the third Twenty20 cricket match to win the series, in Lauderhill, Florida.
West Indies' Shai Hope, right, bats before being caught out off the bowling of Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz during the third Twenty20 cricket match in Lauderhill, Florida.
Pakistan's Hasan Ali, second from left, is congratulated after catching West Indies' Jewel Andrew out during the third Twenty20 cricket match in Lauderhill, Florida.
Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz hits a six during the third Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies, in Lauderhill, Florida.
Pakistan's Saim Ayub, left, celebrates with Sahibzada Farhan (51) after reaching a half century during the third Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan raises his bat after reaching a half century during the third Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida.
Pakistan's Saim Ayub bats during the third Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies, in Lauderhill, Florida.