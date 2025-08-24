Cheteshwar Pujara: "From The Time I First Saw" - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Intl Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s steadfast No.3, bows out after a marathon 103-Test career marked by grit, determination and some unforgettable innings. As tributes pour in, the cricketing world salutes the unsung hero who helped redefine India’s batting resilience

Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all formats of International cricket with with his legacy cemented as one of the most gritty and reliable Test batters in cricket history. File Photo
  • Pujara retires as one of India’s most reliable No.3s, finishing with 7,195 runs, 19 centuries, and 35 fifties in 103 Tests

  • He famously battled through body blows at Gabba in 2021, epitomizing India’s resilience in historic triumphs

  • Legends, teammates, and fans hail him as India’s unsung hero

“You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game,” wrote Anil Kumble as cricket’s fraternity woke up to Cheteshwar Pujara’s retirement. After nearly 14 years as India’s dependable number three, Pujara hangs up his boots with 7,195 runs at 43.6 from 103 Tests, crowned by 19 hundreds (three double tons) and 35 fifties.

Reactions painted a picture of the grit and heart that defined Pujara’s career:

“He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji,” posted Gautam Gambhir, capturing the perseverance Pujara showed in the toughest moments.

VVS Laxman remembered Gabba 2021’s historic scenes: “From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance. His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for me, willing to give everything he has for his country. Well done @cheteshwar1 and wish you a happy and joyous second innings.”

Yuvraj Singh hailed Pujara’s undying commitment: “Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side!”

Harbhajan Singh, in a heartfelt message, called him “the unsung hero of Indian cricket,” adding, “Your contribution is immense and will be remembered for a very, very long time. I only wish you had been given the farewell you truly deserve... we’ll be waiting to see you on the other side of the game, with the mic in hand.”

Amid all the praise, one thing is clear: Pujara’s legacy is cemented among the game’s icons. The Rajkot-born right-hander batted for more than a decade at No.3, shepherding Indian batting through tough overseas tours and high-pressure series. Whether stonewalling Australia’s fearsome quicks in Brisbane, or anchoring against England and South Africa, Pujara’s style was all patience, perseverance, and quiet steel.

