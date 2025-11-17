Cheteshwar Pujara Reacts To India’s Shocking Loss To South Africa At Home, Questions Team Performance

South Africa beat India by 30 runs in 1st Test at Eden Gardens
Cheteshwar Pujara called India’s home loss “not acceptable”
He urged batters to adapt better on turning tracks
Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, long known for his stoic calm, erupted in frustration after India’s shocking 30‑run loss to South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens. The defeat, marking India’s fourth home Test loss in their last six, clearly struck a nerve. Pujara didn’t mince words, calling the loss “not acceptable” and saying it “cannot be digested.”
He spoke bluntly about India’s transition phase, arguing that while losses abroad during rebuilding can be understood, losing at home despite the depth of talent is indefensible. There was a lot of fuzz around the Eden Gardens' surface from Day 1. However, no one expected that the Indian team would lose in such embarrassin way at home.
India’s Decline at Home: Pujara Lays Bare the Issues
Pujara didn’t just critique the batting collapse; he highlighted the team’s over-reliance on turning pitches. “We should have bowled slightly better and, at the same time, batted better,” he said on Star Sports.
He argued that on rank turners, India’s percentage to win drops, making the opposition “equal to you.” He also pointed out that the absence of Shubman Gill in the second innings due to injury further hurt India’s chances.
"I don't agree with this. Transition ki wajah se Bharatiya team Bharat mein haare, woh digest nahi ho sakta (The Indian team losing in India because of the transition cannot be digested)."
Pujara’s Post‑Retirement Perspective: The Void He Left
Since retiring in August 2025 after 103 Test matches, Pujara’s words carry even more weight. Known as India’s “wall,” he represented grit, patience, and an old-school Test mindset in an evolving cricket era. His absence is deeply felt, especially when the team falters at home, a terrain where his steadiness once made all the difference.
India moved on from Pujara in search of a young top-order batter; however, that search is still ongoing. Currently, Washington Sundar is being tested in the top order.