Cheteshwar Pujara Reacts To India’s Shocking Loss To South Africa At Home, Questions Team Performance

India suffered an embarrassing 30-run loss in the 1st Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens. Cheteshwar Pujara expressed his disappointment on the loss

Cheteshwar Pujara Reacts To India’s Shocking Loss To South Africa At Home
Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all formats of International cricket with with his legacy cemented as one of the most gritty and reliable Test batters in cricket history. File Photo
  • South Africa beat India by 30 runs in 1st Test at Eden Gardens

  • Cheteshwar Pujara called India’s home loss “not acceptable”

  • He urged batters to adapt better on turning tracks

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, long known for his stoic calm, erupted in frustration after India’s shocking 30‑run loss to South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens. The defeat, marking India’s fourth home Test loss in their last six, clearly struck a nerve. Pujara didn’t mince words, calling the loss “not acceptable” and saying it “cannot be digested.”

He spoke bluntly about India’s transition phase, arguing that while losses abroad during rebuilding can be understood, losing at home despite the depth of talent is indefensible. There was a lot of fuzz around the Eden Gardens' surface from Day 1. However, no one expected that the Indian team would lose in such embarrassin way at home.

India’s Decline at Home: Pujara Lays Bare the Issues

Pujara didn’t just critique the batting collapse; he highlighted the team’s over-reliance on turning pitches. “We should have bowled slightly better and, at the same time, batted better,” he said on Star Sports.

He argued that on rank turners, India’s percentage to win drops, making the opposition “equal to you.” He also pointed out that the absence of Shubman Gill in the second innings due to injury further hurt India’s chances.

"I don't agree with this. Transition ki wajah se Bharatiya team Bharat mein haare, woh digest nahi ho sakta (The Indian team losing in India because of the transition cannot be digested)."

Pujara’s Post‑Retirement Perspective: The Void He Left

Since retiring in August 2025 after 103 Test matches, Pujara’s words carry even more weight. Known as India’s “wall,” he represented grit, patience, and an old-school Test mindset in an evolving cricket era. His absence is deeply felt, especially when the team falters at home, a terrain where his steadiness once made all the difference.

India moved on from Pujara in search of a young top-order batter; however, that search is still ongoing. Currently, Washington Sundar is being tested in the top order.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
