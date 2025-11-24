IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

South Africa look set to enforce the follow-on against India in the second Test at ACA Stadium, trailing by 370 runs
India face huge pressure if bowled out before 289
Shubman Gill’s injury weakens India’s top order; follow-on rare at home
South Africa is on the verge of enforcing the follow-on against India in the second Test at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.
Chasing the Proteas’ formidable first-innings total of 489, India has already lost more than half of its batting lineup and remains 370 runs behind.
If the hosts are bowled out before reaching 289, South Africa will have the option to make India bat again, a move that would pile immense pressure on the home side with very little room for recovery.
South Africa currently lead the two-match series 1-0, and enforcing the follow-on could potentially seal India’s fate early in the contest. India have also been impacted by Shubman Gill’s injury, forcing him to pull out and weakening their top-order stability at a crucial juncture.
The last time India was asked to follow-on at home was against South Africa in Nagpur in 2010, when India was dismissed for 233 in response to South Africa’s 558 for 6 declared and went on to lose by an innings and six runs.
Follow-On Vs India At Home
South Africa in Nagpur, 2010
New Zealand in Mohali, 2003
Australia in Kolkata, 2001