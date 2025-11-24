India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul Eye Commanding Start In Guwahati

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Follow the play-by-play updates from Day 3 of the second Test match between India and South Africa at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, on November 24, 2025

IND vs SA Live Score South Africas tour of India 2025 2nd Test Day 3 Barsapara Stadium Guwahati
India's KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk off the field at the end of the second day of the second Test match against South Africa in Guwahati on November 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the second Test between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, November 24, 2025. The Men in Blue ended the second day at 9/0, trailing South Africa by 480 runs. Earlier, the Proteas had reached 489, courtesy of a composed partnership between Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs. India’s openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, will look to put some runs on the board early to set up an exciting Day Three in Assam. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND vs SA match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: IND 18/0 (9)

It was an eventful over by Marco Jansen, where the ball was coming off the surface, and one ball even had an awkward bounce that caught Jaiswal by surprise as he just gloved the ball, but unfortunately for him, it didn't pop into the air for a long time. However, at the end of the over, Jaiswal got slight width and he pounced onto it and slashed it for a boundary to the deep point region.

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Play Resumes!

Third day action resumes under Guwahati sky, and Marco Jansen wastes no time settling into a probing rhythm. From round the wicket with three slips, a gully and a short leg waiting, he challenges KL Rahul straightaway, one good-length ball in the channel that Rahul meets with a half-forward defensive poke, followed by another that angles back in from outside off and is wisely left alone. India are easing back into the grind, but Jansen has come in sharp.

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Streaming Info

The India vs South Africa second Test will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television coverage will be available on the Star Sports Network channels across the country.

Play resumes at 9:00 AM IST.

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans. This is the start of our live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa. Stay tuned for live match updates in our live blog.

Published At:
