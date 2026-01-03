Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Both Teams Eye To Maintain Winning Streak

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Ittihad Starting XI
Head-To-Head
Matches: 24
Al-Ittihad: 12
Al-Taawoun: 6
Draw: 6
Match Details
NAME: Al-Ittihad - Al-Taawoun
DATE: 3 Jan 2026
TIME: 11:00pm IST
VENUE: Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Hello football fans! Here we are with the live coverage of the matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.