Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Both Teams Eye To Maintain Winning Streak

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Catch the live score and play-by-play updates Round 12 clash of the Saudi Pro League between Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun on Saturday, 3 January, at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score
Al-Ittihad will face Al-Taawoun in Matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on January 3. Saudi Pro League Online
Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Round 12 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun at the at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on January 3. Al-Ittihad are currently ranked at the 6th spot in the points table and are coming off three-straight league wins. On the other hand, Al-Taawoun are sitting comfortably at the 3rd spot and are in impeccable form, having won four out of their last five matches. Both teams have an aggressive style of play, and we could expect a high-scoring game on our hands. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Ittihad Starting XI

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Matches: 24

Al-Ittihad: 12

Al-Taawoun: 6

Draw: 6

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Match Details

NAME: Al-Ittihad - Al-Taawoun

DATE: 3 Jan 2026

TIME: 11:00pm IST

VENUE: Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hi There!

Hello football fans! Here we are with the live coverage of the matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
Tags

