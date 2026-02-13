ICC T20 World Cup Group B Qualification Scenarios: Can Australia Still Make It To Super 8 After Losing Against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe defeated Australia by 23 runs to change the dynamics of Group B. Check out which teams have the best chance to make it to the next stage

Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup Group B Qualification Scenarios
Zimbabwe cricketers celebrating wickets against Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash. Photo: ZimCricketv/X
  • Zimbabwe beat Australia by 23 runs in R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

  • Zimbabwe are at the 2nd spot in Group B after Australia win

  • Australia will have to beat Sri Lanka if they have to stay in the competition

Zimbabwe stunned Australia by 23 runs at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to change the qualification dynamics of Group B in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Though Australia are marred by injuries to some of their key players, they were still put as the top contenders to reach the top four of the World Cup by many cricket pundits, given their winning mentality.

But the spirited Zimbabwe team have embarrassed the 2021 champions in Colombo to reach the 2nd spot in the points table, sliding the Aussies to the 3rd.

Sri Lanka continue to dominate the top spot after both their matches, meanwhile Zimbabwe, who have won an equal number of matches, are just beneath them in the standings.

Group B Qualification Scenarios
Sri Lanka and Ireland are at the top spot of Group B after winning both their initial two matches Photo: X/ICC
Group B Qualification Scenarios

All the teams have played two matches each in the group, and given the current standings, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have the best chances to make it to the Super 8.

Sri Lanka have to play their last two matches against Australia and Zimbabwe. They just need to win one match of the remaining two and they'll be through to the next round, if they don't lose to Australia by a massive margin.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have to face Ireland and Sri Lanka in their remaining matches. If they manage to win both their matches, they will be in the Super 8, though if they lose against any of the teams, then they'll have to hope that Australia don't win their remaining two matches and even if they do, the margins are not huge.

Australia are the 3rd spot with 1 one win and a loss in 2 matches. The loss to Zimbabwe comes as a big shock to them but they still have a chance to make it to the next stage but it's not that straightforward.

To qualify for Super 8, they will have to win both their matches. Also, they will have to hope that Ireland or Sri Lanka lose one of their remaining two matches, then the top two teams with a better net run-rate will qualify for the next round.

Oman and Ireland are virtually out of the tournament after losing both their matches.

