Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: FT
And that's that! Australia put Pakistan out of their misery as the visitors lose 0-3 in this FIH Pro League fixture.
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q4 - PAK Content With Scoreline
PAK do not want to concede more that the current scoreline and end up like their arch-rival India, who were hammered 0-8 last night.
Pakistan 0-3 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q4 - AUS Search More Goals
Australia are hunting for more goals here as Pakistan look to stop the leakage in their defence line. It's 0-3 at the moment and the visitors are already looking weary and tired.
Pakistan 0-3 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q3 - Hooter Goes
Q3 ends and Aussies are 3-0 up in the game and well ahead. Superb stuff from the home side and not giving Pakistan a single window of opportunity. Q4 could see yet more goals.
Pakistan 0-3 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q3 - Game Done And Dusted
This seems to be over in a jiffy now with Jack Welch adding the third goal of the game. A simple tap-in for the forward and it's all Aussies at the moment.
Pakistan 0-3 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q3 - Approaching Q4 Soon
We are approaching Q4 soon and it's still Aussies in the lead over Pakistan. The visitors are giving good account of themselves with the game slightly opening up.
Pakistan 0-2 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q3 - Kookaburras Waste PCs
Six penalty corners earned by the Kookaburras but yet to convert one to goal. The Pakistanis have defended well in this match despite being 0-2 down and should be content with their display.
Pakistan 0-2 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q3 - Kookaburras Seek Another Goal
Abu Mahmood tackles in the Australian player and concedes a penalty stroke. A huge moment in the game. Govers takes over it and shoots it past the PAK goalie to make it 2-0!
Pakistan 0-2 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q3 Gets Underway
We are away in Q3 as Pakistan look to make things work here and score a goal against Australia, who have their noses in front but will be frustrated for not adding more than one.
Pakistan 0-1 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: HT
Blake Govers goal still the decisive one as Kookaburras go into half-time in the lead but Pakistan will be happy with their display as they have withstood the pressure from the hosts.
Pakistan 0-1 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q2 - Kookaburras Have Been Poor In PC Conversion
Australia have earned four Penalty Corners in this game and have failed to convert any one of them. Credit to Pakistan to thwarting the Kookaburras' threat.
Pakistan 0-1 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q2 - PAK Defending Well
Despite a goal down, the Pakistani side have defended well and giving it a good go to the Australian team. One moment of brilliance and PAK will be back in the game.
Pakistan 0-1 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q2 - PAK Earn PC
Pakistan win their first penalty corner of the game and they drill it straight to the Aussie goalie but it is saved exceptionally well. Good few minutes of play for the Men in Green here in Hobart.
Pakistan 0-1 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q2 Starts
Q2 starts and it's the hosts who are in the lead and are looking more likely to score against Pakistan, who are defending and sitting in their own half.
Pakistan 0-1 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q1 - AUS Lead
Blake Govers gives Kookaburras the lead with the pressure on and the Aussie turns from the right and his cross goes off the PAK player and into the opponent net. Pressure tells and good goal from the hosts.
Pakistan 0-1 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q1 - PAK Doing Best They Can
Pakistan have done really well to defend attack after attack from the Kookaburras in Hobart. PAK are camped in their own half and it seems no way out from this intense pressure.
Pakistan 0-0 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q1 - Another PC Thwarted
AUS win yet another penalty corner and Pakistan make yet another save with the ball being cleared away. It's all Kangaroos here at the moment and PAK are looking for a breather here.
Pakistan 0-0 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q1 - PC For AUS
It's all Australia at the moment with the game played at the Pakistan half. Amidst all the pressure, PAK concede a penalty corner. However, the PAK goalie saves it and the pressure is relieved, for now.
Pakistan 0-0 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q1 Underway
Q1 underway in Hobart as Australia and Pakistan get down to business.
Pakistan 0-0 Australia
Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Anthems Time
We are into the national anthems as players of both teams gear up for some major action.