Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

FIH Hockey Pro League: Australian hockey team in action. | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Hello and welcome to the FIH Pro League 2026 match featuring Pakistan and Australia, to be played at Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart. The Kangaroos will be entering the match as major favourites but Pakistan will look to stay in the game and give the hosts a good fight till the end. Catch the play-by-play updates from the AUS vs PAK match in Hobart, right here

LIVE UPDATES

13 Feb 2026, 01:42:20 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: FT And that's that! Australia put Pakistan out of their misery as the visitors lose 0-3 in this FIH Pro League fixture.

13 Feb 2026, 01:34:53 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q4 - PAK Content With Scoreline PAK do not want to concede more that the current scoreline and end up like their arch-rival India, who were hammered 0-8 last night. Pakistan 0-3 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 01:26:55 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q4 - AUS Search More Goals Australia are hunting for more goals here as Pakistan look to stop the leakage in their defence line. It's 0-3 at the moment and the visitors are already looking weary and tired. Pakistan 0-3 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 01:20:19 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q3 - Hooter Goes Q3 ends and Aussies are 3-0 up in the game and well ahead. Superb stuff from the home side and not giving Pakistan a single window of opportunity. Q4 could see yet more goals. Pakistan 0-3 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 01:17:29 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q3 - Game Done And Dusted This seems to be over in a jiffy now with Jack Welch adding the third goal of the game. A simple tap-in for the forward and it's all Aussies at the moment. Pakistan 0-3 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 01:15:11 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q3 - Approaching Q4 Soon We are approaching Q4 soon and it's still Aussies in the lead over Pakistan. The visitors are giving good account of themselves with the game slightly opening up. Pakistan 0-2 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 01:10:49 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q3 - Kookaburras Waste PCs Six penalty corners earned by the Kookaburras but yet to convert one to goal. The Pakistanis have defended well in this match despite being 0-2 down and should be content with their display. Pakistan 0-2 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 01:04:00 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q3 - Kookaburras Seek Another Goal Abu Mahmood tackles in the Australian player and concedes a penalty stroke. A huge moment in the game. Govers takes over it and shoots it past the PAK goalie to make it 2-0! Pakistan 0-2 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 01:00:49 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q3 Gets Underway We are away in Q3 as Pakistan look to make things work here and score a goal against Australia, who have their noses in front but will be frustrated for not adding more than one. Pakistan 0-1 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 12:52:23 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: HT Blake Govers goal still the decisive one as Kookaburras go into half-time in the lead but Pakistan will be happy with their display as they have withstood the pressure from the hosts. Pakistan 0-1 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 12:46:42 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q2 - Kookaburras Have Been Poor In PC Conversion Australia have earned four Penalty Corners in this game and have failed to convert any one of them. Credit to Pakistan to thwarting the Kookaburras' threat. Pakistan 0-1 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 12:42:20 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q2 - PAK Defending Well Despite a goal down, the Pakistani side have defended well and giving it a good go to the Australian team. One moment of brilliance and PAK will be back in the game. Pakistan 0-1 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 12:37:08 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q2 - PAK Earn PC Pakistan win their first penalty corner of the game and they drill it straight to the Aussie goalie but it is saved exceptionally well. Good few minutes of play for the Men in Green here in Hobart. Pakistan 0-1 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 12:33:36 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q2 Starts Q2 starts and it's the hosts who are in the lead and are looking more likely to score against Pakistan, who are defending and sitting in their own half. Pakistan 0-1 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 12:30:49 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q1 - AUS Lead Blake Govers gives Kookaburras the lead with the pressure on and the Aussie turns from the right and his cross goes off the PAK player and into the opponent net. Pressure tells and good goal from the hosts. Pakistan 0-1 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 12:26:39 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q1 - PAK Doing Best They Can Pakistan have done really well to defend attack after attack from the Kookaburras in Hobart. PAK are camped in their own half and it seems no way out from this intense pressure. Pakistan 0-0 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 12:21:41 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q1 - Another PC Thwarted AUS win yet another penalty corner and Pakistan make yet another save with the ball being cleared away. It's all Kangaroos here at the moment and PAK are looking for a breather here. Pakistan 0-0 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 12:19:46 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q1 - PAK Hockey In Disarray PHF mismanagement leaves Pakistan hockey team stranded and humiliated in Australia ahead of FIH Pro League matches. National sport in ruins. UTTER SHAME.#FIHProLeague #Hockey pic.twitter.com/kBYwcOecml — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) February 7, 2026

13 Feb 2026, 12:18:02 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q1 - PC For AUS It's all Australia at the moment with the game played at the Pakistan half. Amidst all the pressure, PAK concede a penalty corner. However, the PAK goalie saves it and the pressure is relieved, for now. Pakistan 0-0 Australia

13 Feb 2026, 12:13:46 pm IST Pakistan vs Australia Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Q1 Underway Q1 underway in Hobart as Australia and Pakistan get down to business. Pakistan 0-0 Australia